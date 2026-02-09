Editor's Review Mount Kenya University (MKU) has admitted Duncan Kibet to pursue a Bachelor of Education degree, more than a decade after he completed his KCSE.

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has confirmed that it has admitted Duncan Kibet to pursue a Bachelor of Education degree, more than a decade after he completed his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Kibet recently drew public attention after walking approximately 250 kilometres in an effort to raise funds to support his university education.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, the university acknowledged the length of time since Kibet completed high school and the circumstances that brought his case into the public domain.

"After an 11-year break since high school and a 250 km walk to raise funds for his Bachelor of Education degree, Duncan Kibet’s story is a remarkable testament to courage, resilience, and the transformative power of education," the statement read.

MKU stated that Kibet has been granted full admission and that accommodation arrangements have been made as he completes the remaining admission processes.

"Mount Kenya University (MKU) has now granted him unconditional admission and will accommodate him at the MKU hostels as he completes his admission requirements," the statement added.

MKU also called on members of the public and other stakeholders to offer support as Kibet begins his studies at the university.

"Let’s join hands and support Duncan as he begins this new academic journey. His determination reminds us that no dream is too distant when the spirit is willing," the statement further read.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi stepped in to help a needy student who had been denied a chance to join secondary school due to financial hardship.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, the MP said he learned about the situation through social media and was deeply moved by the story.

"I came across John Ndungu's story on social media, and it hit me hard. This bright boy from Outspan village, Ngeria Ward, Kapseret Subcounty, had missed his chance at Samoei Boys High School because his mum, Mary Wanjiru, was struggling to make ends meet," he said.

Sudi explained the difficult situation the family has been facing, highlighting the burden on the student’s mother.

"She's raising him and his 11-year-old sister with cerebral palsy, washing clothes just to put food on the table. The pain of watching her kids suffer was overwhelming for her," he added.

Sudi said he intervened to ensure the boy gets an opportunity to continue with his education and pursue his goals.

"I'm grateful I could step in and support John's education. Now, he's got a chance to chase his dreams at Samoei High School. It's a small win, but it's a start," he further said.