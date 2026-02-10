Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power Interruptions in several areas across four counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power Interruptions in several areas across four counties on Wednesday, February 11.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the company said the planned interruptions will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm as it undertakes maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, the affected locations include parts of Waiyaki Way Road Area such as ABC Place, Total Energies Waiyaki Way, White House, Manyani East and West, and Deloitte.

Safaricom House, ABSA Bank, Aga Khan Primary School, Kabete Barracks, KALRO Institute, Delta and nearby customers will also be affected.

Power will also be interrupted in Dandora Phase 1 and surrounding estates, as well as in Parklands, covering 4th Parklands, parts of 5th Parklands, Kusi Lane, sections of Masari Road, Presidential Escort Estate, Ismailia Flats, Diamond Plaza 1 and 2, Sky Mall Flat, and Highridge Kenya Power Staff Quarters.

In Migori County, outages will affect Ikerege and Getonganya areas, including Ikerege Market, Kiamokebe, Getonganya, parts of Isibania, Gwigonge and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, the blackout will impact Kagumo High and Kirichu areas, covering Kagumo High School, Kirichu Market, Ndurutu, Kiganjo Estate, Kiganjo Sewage, Gachika High School, Kang’ong’a, Ndathi-Ini, Wangi Water, Rosa and nearby customers.

The Sagana State Lodge area will also be affected, including Sagana State Lodge, Iruri Market, Kiganjo Fisheries, Karandi Market, Mutaga Market, Sagana Village, Iganjo Village, Lela Academy, Kiaihuru, Ndundu-Ini Primary School, Kagaati, Chieni, Mikundi, and Safaricom and Airtel booster sites.

In Kwale County, power will be interrupted in Samburu Town and Silaloni areas, including Kinagoni, Vigurungani and surrounding customers.

Kenya Power also listed parts of Kilifi County, where Ganda and Kakuyuni Market areas such as Ganda Market, Sunpark Malindi, Mangani, Doshi, Kakuyuni Market and adjacent customers will experience outages during the same hours.