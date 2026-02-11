Editor's Review Activist Boniface Mwangi has explained why his children do not attend public schools, citing underfunding and mismanagement.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, Mwangi revealed that her daughter attended a school run by the Nairobi County Government.

"My daughter and former President Uhuru have something in common: they both attended the same kindergarten, Lady Northey Nursery School along State House Avenue, a school run by the Nairobi County government," he said.

However, Mwangi noted that he opted for private education for his children, pointing to systemic challenges facing public schools across the country.

The activist, who is running for the presidency, promised that if elected, he will properly fund the education sector.

"My children attend private schools because public schools are underfunded, mismanaged, and run down. As president, I shall properly fund education and standardize all schools in classrooms, libraries, laboratories, computer labs, and most importantly employ enough teachers, and pay them well," he added.

This comes weeks after Mwangi launched an attack on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, warning that backing him for the presidency would amount to reviving the Uhuru Kenyatta era.

Speaking on Sunday, January 25, Mwangi said Matiang’i bears responsibility for major national policy failures and was deeply entangled in the previous administration, including controversies surrounding the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and corruption allegations.

"I think Matiangi is a problem. The mess in CBC, you know Matiangi was co-president for Uhuru. This CBC was a rushed thing, it was done by Matiangi. And then if you go online, he was investigated by EACC for the Ruaraka land scandal," he said.

Mwangi further argued that supporting Matiang’i would effectively reinstall Uhuru's influence in government, drawing parallels with Jubilee-era pledges and current UDA frustrations.

"I also think electing Matiangi or considering Matiangi is bringing Uhuru back into power. Uhuru is the guy who promised kids laptops, never gave them, and then those lies of the Jubilee and now the UDA lies," he added.