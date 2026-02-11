Editor's Review Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has spoken out following his removal from the ODM Party National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, the MP described the move as politically motivated and linked to internal party dynamics.

Amisi claimed that the changes within the party were not isolated, but part of a calculated effort to edge out certain voices.

"They are testing the ground to remove everyone not supporting Ruto. You know who is next! I gladly become the first casualty! We shall not relent. History will judge us fairly," he said.

Meanwhile, ODM party leader Oburu Odinga has told dissenters within the party that they are in the minority and, despite having a say, the majority will always have their way.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, Oburu explained that ODM worked under democratic principles, which always favour the majority.

He called out some party leaders who publicly contradicted the party despite being members of the National Executive Council (NEC).

File image of Caleb Amisi

Oburu maintained that while it is okay to have contrary opinions, the NEC makes the final decision, which becomes the position of the party.

"If you have anything that you disagree with, NEC is a forum to raise those issues and let the members decide. Once the members have decided and you fall into the minority, the minority will have their right to say, and the majority will have their way," he stated.

Oburu warned leaders hiding behind 'personal opinions' while making statements contradictory to the Council to stop undermining the party.

"Democracy does not mean haos. ODM is like a club, and when you join one, you have to obey the rules of the club," he reiterated.

Oburu maintained that ODM was keen on re-establishing itself as a strong political outfit ahead of the 2027 election.

He made it clear that while ODM has an existing pact with UDA under the Broad-based government, it was not automatic that the agreement would result in an election coalition.

"We are not in a hurry to say 'Wantam' or 'Tutam'. We are strengthening our party to prep ourselves for negotiations. First, we will start with our current partners, and if we do not agree, we move on to discuss with other formations that are there, and if there are no agreements, we will go forward alone as ODM," he disclosed.