Sports Kenya has announced the closure of the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, indefinitely.

In a circular issued by Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo, he informed all federations that MISC Kasarani will be undergoing renovations.

The works are in preparation for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 to ensure the stadium meets international standards.

"In reference to the above subject, please be advised that the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) is set to undergo Phase II upgrading works to complete the outstanding scope in preparation for AFCON 2027," the notice read in part.

Kilimo confirmed that the contractor was already on site for the renovations scheduled to begin in February 2026.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of the MISC Kasarani Stadium.

Apart from the main stadium, all adjacent facilities in its annexes will also remain closed.

Consequently, he asked the federations and event organisers to move all upcoming events to alternative venues.

These include matches in the Kenyan Premier League, as the facility served as the home ground of two football clubs.

Kasarani Stadium suffered some damage in 2025 during the body-viewing ceremony of the late Raila Odinga.

The Nyayo International Stadium will also remain closed to allow for renovations to take place.

The two stadia will host games of the AFCON 2027 alongside the 60,000-seater Talanta City Sports Stadium.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya issued an update on the construction of Talanta Stadium, revealing that it was 80 percent complete.