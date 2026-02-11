Editor's Review Motorists and members of the public have been advised to expect traffic disruption in Nairobi’s CBD following the temporary closure of a key road.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, the Kenya Police Service announced that part of City Hall Way has been closed to pave the way for a function organized by the Nairobi County Government.

"Part of City Hall Way, extending from the Parliament Roundabout to Supreme Court round about is temporarily closed this morning to accommodate a Nairobi County Government event and parade," the statement read.

This comes a day after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued a notice directing roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway to vacate the road reserve.

According to a notice issued on Monday, January 9, the directive targets traders at Roysambu in both directions and Githurai on the Nairobi-bound side.

KeNHA instructed all traders operating within the affected sections to remove their wares from the road reserve within seven days from the date of the notice.

"Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (Both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven (7) days of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA stated that the clearance is intended to create space for the construction of bus bays to improve public transport and ease congestion.

"This is to pave the way for the construction of designated bus bays, aimed at ensuring safe and orderly passenger pick-up and drop-off, as well as reducing traffic congestion along the affected sections," the notice added.

KeNHA added that the planned construction is part of its wider road safety program aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow along the highway.

"The project is part of KeNHA's ongoing road safety improvement initiatives that seek to reduce accidents and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the Highway," the notice concluded.

At the same time, Sports Kenya has announced the closure of the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, indefinitely.

In a circular issued by Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo, he informed all federations that MISC Kasarani will be undergoing renovations.

The works are in preparation for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 to ensure the stadium meets international standards.

"In reference to the above subject, please be advised that the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) is set to undergo Phase II upgrading works to complete the outstanding scope in preparation for AFCON 2027," the notice read in part.

Kilimo confirmed that the contractor was already on site for the renovations scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Apart from the main stadium, all adjacent facilities in its annexes will also remain closed.