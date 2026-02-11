Editor's Review Ruto termed Gachagua an idler and advised him to take his two cents elsewhere.

President William Ruto and his Deputy, Kithure Kindiki, appeared read from the same script as they told off Rigathi Gachagua over his criticism of governments handling of drought in the county.

Speaking in Garissa County on Wednesday, February 11, Ruto rejected Gachagua's counsel after the former DP told him to donate food to Northern Kenya instead of using it to campaign in Mount Kenya.

Gachagua had also challenged Ruto to focus on efforts to mitigate drought and underdevelopment in the region instead of issuing out NYOTA Fund.

Ruto termed the DCP an idler and advised him to take his two cents elsewhere.

"I have heard them trying to advise me on what to do and what not do. That person is an idler who has nothing to do apart from gallivanting along the roads saying 'Wantam'. Where do you get the audacity to lecture me?" Ruto posed.

PHOTO | COURTESY Ruto addresses NYOTA Fund beneficiaries in Garissa County

On his part, Kindiki laughed off his predecessor's criticism of the state's drought management plan, declaring that he had no moral standing to address him.

"You were sacked as a District Officer (DO) for stealing food meant for drought relief; you have no moral authority to give lectures on drought mitigation," Kindiki stated.

Ruto defended his hands-on involvement in popularising and implementing the NYOTA programme.

He insisted that the programme would help the youth realise self-independence by equipping them monetarily.

The Head of State maintained that empowering the youth will free them from the influence of politicians who use them politically in exchange for money.

"I will spend time to figure out how the young people of Kenya cannot be misused by planless, brainless, clueless people who only see them as tools in their own trade for politics," Ruto stated.

In his earlier press conference, Gachagua attacked Ruto and Kindiki for how they handled the Northern Kenya region.

He accused Ruto of sanitising leaders from the region, whom he blamed for underdevelopment in the region.

Gachagua questioned why Kindiki's office was spending millions daily, yet Kenyans were dying of hunger as a result of the drought.