Editor's Review The witness blames a truck driver for causing the collapse of the wall.

A construction worker at the building that collapsed in the Nairobi Central Business District on Tuesday, February 11, has implicated a truck driver.

Speaking to the press, he disclosed that the driver of a tipper truck used to ferry soil excavated from the site knocked down the wall.

Several construction workers were left trapped under the rubble, while some managed to escape. The incident happened during the early morning hours.

"At about 4 am, a caterpillar tractor was loading a truck with soil excavated from the site. The trailer hit the wall, which fell on some of the construction workers," he narrated.

The witness revealed that two workers sustained serious injuries on their legs, while others suffered minor injuries.

PHOTO | COURTESY Afile image of the construction site that collapsed in Nairobi on February 11, 2026.

All 18 workers were pulled out of the rubble following a joint rescue operation by the Kenya Red Cross and the Nairobi County government.

Casualties were rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital, where they are receiving medical attention.

Police officers were forced to disperse construction workers who had insisted that they would like to continue working on the site.

Officials from the Public Works department have launched an investigation into the collapse at the construction site.

Additionally, officers from the Central Police Station in Nairobi have opened aprobe into the incident.

The recent collapse adds to the list of buildings which have collapsed in Nairobi County, posing questions on the safety of buildings and the process of approvals.