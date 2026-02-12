Editor's Review Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has claimed that the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the ODM Secretary-General was orchestrated by President William Ruto.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has claimed that the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General was orchestrated by President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, February 13, he alleged that the move was a continuation of earlier threats allegedly issued by Ruto following public criticism from Sifuna.

Nyutu argued that events unfolded exactly as had been previously warned.

"The removal of Sifuna has nothing to do with ODM but with President Ruto. If you recall, during the burial of Raila Odinga’s bodyguard, Ruto warned Sifuna against attacking him, claiming he is one of the founding members of ODM and that he would call a meeting to have him disciplined. That meeting was held yesterday, just as he promised," he said.

File image of Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu

As earlier reported, Ruto had issued a warning to Sifuna, invoking his role as a founding member of the ODM Party.

Speaking during the burial of Raila Odinga's bodyguard George Oduor's funeral on Saturday, April 12, 2025, Ruto reminded Sifuna of his deep-rooted ties to ODM and implied that continued provocation could lead to disciplinary action from the party's original leadership.

“When you speak about me, Edwin Sifuna, know that I am a founding member of ODM. If you push me too far, I will call for a meeting of the founding members, and if we do, we can discipline you," he said.

During the event, Sifuna had delivered a bold address aimed at Ruto, calling out what he described as self-inflicted difficulties in the Head of State’s administration.

He drew attention to the recent Echoes of War controversy, urging the president to take control of his government.

"Like the Bishop mentioned, your job is very hard, and I agree with him because at some point I usually wonder if you get to sleep.

"However, there are some difficulties you have imposed on yourself. Like the drama we saw in Nakuru where Butere Girls' High School students were stopped from performing, that’s a problem you have imposed on yourself," he said.

ODM dismissed Sifuna as its Secretary General on Wednesday, February 11, following a National Executive Council meeting.

Sifuna will leave his office with immediate effect and will be replaced by Catherine Omanyo.

"The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect. Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected," the statement read in part.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Shariff explained Sifuna was dismissed over his constant disrespect for the Party Leader, Oburu Odinga.

He reported that Sifuna and his brigade had questioned the appointment of Oburu as the party leader despite due process being taken.

"It is immoral for anyone to challenge the validity of Oburu Odinga in private or in public. No one can claim to be oxygen, without which we cannot live. Anyone is replaceable in this party," he declared.