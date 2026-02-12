Editor's Review Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda Ababu Namwamba has hit out at Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi over claims that he initiated his removal as the ODM Secretary General back in 2016.

In a statement on Thursday, February 11, Namwamba clarified that he was not fired from the role.

The former ODM Secretary General said he resigned from the position in broad daylight when it became untenable for him.

“My brother John Mbadi, you cannot rewrite history. No one ever fired me from the position of ODM Secretary General.

“When I couldn’t stand the everlasting party shenanigans, I had the audacity, the valor, the cojones and the honour to walk away, head held high, with my pride intact,” said Namwamba.

File image of John Mbadi.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda noted that he had since moved on and was content with his choice.

He urged Mbadi to focus on strengthening the party, arguing that ODM’s current fortunes are not comparable to its peak years.

“Though proudly a founding visionary of the Orange Dream, I moved on, happily so. Please concentrate your passion and energies on strengthening the party, whose fortunes today are certainly not what they were in 2007, when we waged the most formidable political blitz in Kenyan history, or in 2016, when I boldly walked away in broad daylight,” Namwamba added.

His remarks come after CS Mbadi claimed that in 2016, while serving as ODM Chairperson, he made sure Namwamba was removed from the Secretary General position.

Speaking on Sunday, the National Treasury CS said he convened a disciplinary committee meeting against Namwamba.

“When I was the chairperson of the party and Ababu Namwamba was misbehaving, I made sure he left. I convened a disciplinary committee against him as the SG,” said Mbadi.

This clash between Ababu and Mbadi comes in the backdrop of Edwin Sifuna’s ouster from the ODM SG position.

Sifuna was removed from the role on Wednesday, February 11, after an ODM National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Oburu Oginga.

He was replaced by Catherine Omanyo, who will serve in an acting capacity until the party appoints a substantive replacement.