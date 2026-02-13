Editor's Review The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has announced traffic disruption during the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, and Sunday, February 15, 2026.

In a notice on Friday, February 13, KPS said the temporary road closures are meant to facilitate easy movement in and out of the Nyayo Stadium, where the rugby tournament will be held.

KPS said the Aerodrome Road will be completely closed, while Mombasa Road will be partially closed.

“As you prepare to enjoy the HSBC SVNS2 this weekend at Nyayo National Stadium, please be advised that the following measures have been taken to guarantee smooth traffic flow during the event: Aerodrome Road: Will be completely closed. Mombasa Road: Will be partially closed,” read the statement in part.

The service called on motorists plying the two roads to follow instructions from traffic police officers who will be on site.

File image of a road block.

KPS also urged motorists to use alternative routes to avoid delays in getting to their destinations.

“Motorists are urged to follow instructions from traffic officers on-site and use alternative routes where possible to avoid delays,” KPS added.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya on Thursday said the HBSC rugby tournament in Nairobi has attracted 12 elite international teams from 11 countries.

The women’s category will feature Kenya, Brazil, South Africa, China, Argentina, and Spain, while the men’s competition brings together Kenya, Germany, the USA, Uruguay, Canada, and Belgium.

“Our national teams, the Kenya Sevens Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses, stand ready to compete with passion and pride, building on Kenya’s remarkable legacy of multiple Africa Sevens titles and consistent podium finishes on the World Rugby Sevens Series, achievements that firmly affirm Kenya as a continental champion and a rising global powerhouse in rugby,” Mvurya said.

The Sport CS also called on Kenyans to come out in numbers to cheer the Kenya Shujaas and Lionesses during the tournament.

“Let us come out in our numbers, in true Kenyan style, and cheer on our heroes; the Kenya Sevens Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses,” CS Mvurya added.