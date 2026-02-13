Editor's Review The Office of the Ombudsman has announced that JKUAT has settled outstanding payments owed to a lecturer after prolonged delays.

The Commission on Administrative Justice has announced that Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has settled outstanding payments owed to a lecturer after the Ombudsman intervened in a case involving prolonged delays.

In a statement on Friday, February 13, the commission said the resolution followed a complaint filed by a lecturer who had sought payment for years without success.

"The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has finally settled outstanding dues owed to a lecturer following the intervention of the Commission in a case involving inordinate delay," the statement read.

The commission explained that the lecturer had approached the Ombudsman after repeatedly seeking payment from the university over a long period without receiving feedback.

"The lecturer, Mr. A.O., lodged a complaint with the Commission alleging prolonged delay and lack of response by the University regarding payment of his dues. He stated that he had been teaching at the University for eight years and, despite making several requests for payment during that period, he had not received any response," the statement added.

The complaint further detailed attempts by the lecturer to find alternative solutions, including asking that the unpaid amount be converted into tuition fees for family members studying at the institution, an option that was reportedly rejected by the university.

"Mr. A.O. further indicated that he had requested the University to allow him to convert the outstanding amount into tuition fees for some of his dependents enrolled at the institution, but the request was declined," the statement continued.

The lecturer also expressed frustration over what he described as persistent silence from university officials, including during difficult personal circumstances.

"In his complaint to the Commission, he expressed frustration over the matter, stating that even during a period when his parents were ill and following the passing of his mother, the University's finance department failed to respond to his requests. He questioned who was responsible for processing the payment and decried the manner in which he had been treated," the statement further read.

Following receipt of the complaint, the Ombudsman launched formal inquiries with the university’s leadership.

The commission said the first communication went unanswered, leading it to escalate the matter with reminder notices.

"Upon receiving the complaint, the Commission initiated inquiries with the Vice-Chancellor of JKUAT. The initial inquiry did not receive a response, prompting the Commission to issue two reminders to the Vice-Chancellor," the statement noted.

The university later confirmed that payment had been processed, bringing the matter to a close and ending the lecturer’s long wait for settlement.

"In its communication, the University indicated that a sum of Ksh508,914 had been disbursed to Mr. A.O. as part-time payment, constituting full settlement of the outstanding dues owed to him," the statement concluded.

This comes a week after the commission announced the resignation of its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, Chairperson Charles Dulo stated that the commission received Wambua’s resignation, informing the public of her departure from the office.

"The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) wishes to inform the public that its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua, tendered her resignation on 27th January 2026," the statement read.

Dulo further explained that the commission deliberated on the matter during its 80th Sitting and approved the resignation.

"The Commission, at its 80th Sitting, considered and accepted the resignation in accordance with the law and the Commission's Human Resource policies," the statement added.

According to Dulo, the commission has already taken steps to address the leadership gap by commencing the recruitment process for a new CEO.

"Following this development, the Commission has initiated the process of recruiting a new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, in line with the Constitution, the Commission on Administrative Justice Act, and applicable public service regulations, to ensure continuity in leadership and the effective discharge of the Commission's mandate.

"The Commission remains committed to serving the public with integrity, transparency, and accountability, and will keep the public informed as the process of appointing a new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer progresses," the statement concluded.