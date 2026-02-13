Editor's Review Eugene Wamalwa has invited embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osostsi to join the DAP-K party.

Former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has invited embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osostsi to join the DAP-K party.

In an update on Friday, February 13, Wamalwa said the three leaders are welcome in DAP-K if they are kicked out of the ODM party for standing on their principles.

The DAP-K party leader said he stands in solidarity with Sifuna, Amisi, and Osotsi amid pressure within the ODM party.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers Edwin Sifuna, Caleb Amisi, and Godfrey Osotsi in their trials and tribulations at the ODM Party.

“We welcome them home to DAP-K if they are sacrificed and rendered political IDPs for standing by their principles and saying one term,” said Wamalwa.

This comes after the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) kicked out Senator Sifuna from the Secretary General position and replaced him with Catherine Omanyo.

Sifuna was removed from the position following a meeting that was chaired by ODM party leader Oburu Oginga.

However, he moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) and secured orders temporarily blocking his ouster from the position.

In the ruling, PPDT also restrained the parties involved from proceeding with the publication of the contested resolution in the Kenya Gazette.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on 11th February, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party," the ruling read.

On the other hand, Amisi was removed from the ODM NEC over illegally holding two party positions.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, Amisi said he received a letter from NEC notifying him of his removal from the committee.

“The reason they say they are removing me is that I hold two positions. They claim that I am a county chair and at the same time I am the deputy organizing secretary,” he said.

The ODM lawmaker went on to claim that his removal from the ODM NEC was not procedural.

Amisi said the committee should have met and reached a unanimous decision to remove him as a member, adding that he should have been given a right of reply.