Editor's Review KeNHA has begun an enforcement operation to remove illegal structures and other encroachments along the Machakos-Katumani-Wote Road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has begun an enforcement operation to remove illegal structures and other encroachments along the Machakos-Katumani-Wote Road.

In a statement on Friday, February 13, the authority said the move comes as part of ongoing efforts to protect road reserves and pave the way for infrastructure improvements.

KeNHA said the enforcement follows an earlier awareness campaign conducted among residents and road users to explain legal boundaries and regulations governing road reserves.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Lower Eastern Region Team, has commenced the removal of encroachments along the Machakos-Katumani-Wote (B62) Road.

"This exercise follows an earlier public sensitization program, during which road users and communities living adjacent to the Road Corridor were informed of the legal requirements governing road reserves and the implications of encroachment," the statement read.

KeNHA explained that the ongoing operation is tied directly to planned safety upgrades along the route, particularly the construction of dedicated pedestrian walkways.

"The ongoing enforcement is intended to facilitate construction of pedestrian walkways, a key road safety intervention aimed at enhancing mobility and protecting vulnerable road users.

"Through this initiative, KeNHA reaffirms her commitment to improving road safety, safeguarding road infrastructure, and creating a safer and more accessible transport corridor for all users," the statement added.

File image of the KeNHA demolitions

This comes days after KeNHA issued a notice directing roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway to vacate the road reserve.

According to a notice issued on Monday, January 9, the directive targets traders at Roysambu in both directions and Githurai on the Nairobi-bound side.

KeNHA instructed all traders operating within the affected sections to remove their wares from the road reserve within seven days from the date of the notice.

"Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (Both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven (7) days of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA stated that the clearance is intended to create space for the construction of bus bays to improve public transport and ease congestion.

"This is to pave the way for the construction of designated bus bays, aimed at ensuring safe and orderly passenger pick-up and drop-off, as well as reducing traffic congestion along the affected sections," the notice added.

KeNHA added that the planned construction is part of its wider road safety program aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow along the highway.

"The project is part of KeNHA's ongoing road safety improvement initiatives that seek to reduce accidents and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the Highway," the notice concluded.