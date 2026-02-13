Editor's Review The government has announced that applications for the NYOTA Project’s On-the-Job Experience (OJE) component are closing today.

The State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy has announced that applications for the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project’s On-the-Job Experience (OJE) component are closing today.

In a statement on Friday, February 13, the department urged eligible young people to submit their applications before the deadline lapses.

Officials highlighted the importance of taking immediate action, stressing that applicants had only a limited amount of time left to secure a chance

"Today marks the final deadline for applications to the NYOTA Project On-the-Job Experience (OJE) component. You have only a few hours remaining to take a decisive step toward building practical skills and unlocking meaningful employment opportunities," the statement read.

The department further guided applicants on the process, urging them to use the USSD application channel to complete their submissions.

"Dial *254#, select the OJE option, and complete your application today. Your future starts with the action you take now. Apply before the deadline closes," the statement concluded.

This comes two days after the World Bank dismissed a statement circulating online purporting to reaffirm the bank’s partnership with the government on the NYOTA programme.

In an update on Wednesday, February 11, the World Bank flagged the statement as fake, noting that no such statement has been issued.

"The World Bank Kenya wishes to clarify that the news release currently circulating regarding an alleged response to concerns about the NYOTA program is fake. No statement of that nature has been issued by the World Bank Kenya," read the statement in part.

NYOTA also dismissed the statement, saying it did not originate from the World Bank.

"This document is fake and should be disregarded. The World Bank has not issued any official communication or statement in relation to this matter," NYOTA stated.

The clarification comes after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hit out at President William Ruto for politicizing the NYOTA project.

"The NYOTA program is a World Bank program happening in other African countries like Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Benin, Togo, yet we have not seen their presidents turn this into re-election campaign rallies across their countries," he said.