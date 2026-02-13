Editor's Review SHA made payments to the wrong facilities in four counties.

The Council of Governors (COG) demanded Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale explain how SHA remitted payments to the wrong health facilities.

Speaking during the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting, COG Chair Governor Ahmed Abdullahi asked Duale to rectify the mistake with immediate effect.

"We are asking for immediate verification and correction of funds paid to the wrong facilities with written confirmation to the counties of Kilifi, Turkana, Meru and Kitui," Abdullahi directed.

The Governor questioned the Health CS to explain the delays in payment of Public Health Care and SHA fees to counties.

Duale reassured that SHA was committed to paying counties. He explained that some of the delayed payments were caused by mistakes on the part of the counties.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of the SHA Headquarters in Nairobi.

"I urge the governors to instruct their CECs for Health and Finance to provide us with accurate details for 1287 health facilities immediately. We want to clear these payments this month.

"We cannot pay them because the details they have provided arenot correct when we check with the bank, yet we have their money," the CS told the governors.

Governor Abdullahi called on Duale to ensure that SHA guaranteed predictability of payments to counties preferrably on the 14th of every month, to ensure stability.

The COG also raised concerns about the maternity package offered under the SHA. They asked the Health CS to make improvements so that all mothers can enjoy maternal care.

"The issue of maternity needs to be worked on. Services are no longer free. It has been fragmented, access is restrictive, there is limited care and affordability," the COG Chair pointed out.

Other concerns raised by governors touched on frequent system failures in SHA that delayed patient verification and submission of claims.