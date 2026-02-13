Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Lamu County on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Lamu County on Saturday, February 14.

In a notice on Friday, February 13, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate ongoing maintenance works.

The company said the planned outage will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will affect areas within Lamu Port and Manda.

The interruption will impact Lamu Port, Manda Island, the Navy Base and adjacent customers during the eight-hour maintenance period.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after a man was sentenced to ten years in prison, or an alternative fine of Ksh5 million, for unlawfully disconnecting a customer's electricity supply in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

According to a statement by the Kenya Power Company on Friday, December 5, Godwin Omondi Oduogi was convicted by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate's Court for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

Oduogi was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer's power supply.

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the DCI revealed that the convict was also found in possession of a transformer fuse.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict and sentence him.

In the same statement, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.