The Kenya National Examinations Council has issued an update concerning the release of the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination result slips.

In a statement on Saturday, February 14, the agency informed schools across the country about the distribution process and how they can collect the documents.

KNEC said that the result slips have already been distributed to education offices across the country and urged schools to coordinate with local officials to obtain them.

"The 2025 KCSE Examination Result Slips have been dispatched to all Sub-County Directors of Education (SCDE) offices countrywide.

"Schools that presented candidates for the examination are advised to liaise with the respective SCDEs to collect the result slips," the notice read.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested two suspects accused of orchestrating an online scheme that falsely promised to alter Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 results.

In a statement on Sunday, January 18, the DCI said the arrests are part of a wider crackdown on academic fraud, carried out in collaboration with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The DCI confirmed that the two individuals are currently in custody over the creation and circulation of fake KCSE 2025 result slips on social media.

"Two slick conmen, Albert Kerry Nyadianga and David Opiyo, Aka G.O.A.T, are cooling their heels in police custody for their involvement in the False Publication and making of fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 results slips, doing rounds on various social media platforms," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the suspects deliberately targeted vulnerable candidates and parents by offering to illegally improve examination grades in exchange for money.

"Like fishermen casting bait in murky waters, the duo had been luring desperate candidates and parents with promises of 'upgraded' grades, at a price. They boldly claimed they could tweak the KCSE results slip at a fee," the statement added.

The syndicate was dismantled after a carefully planned operation involving officers stationed at KNEC, leading to coordinated arrests in Kisumu and Ongata Rongai.

"Their house of cards came crashing down following a meticulous operation by DCI officers on secondment at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC). In a coordinated swoop, Nyadianga was arrested in Kisumu while his accomplice, Opiyo, was cornered in Ongata Rongai," the statement continued.

Authorities revealed that preliminary findings show Opiyo played a central role in the scheme and leveraged a large online following to legitimize the scam.

"Preliminary investigations have established that Opiyo, the mastermind of the scheme, is a primary school teacher by profession. He commands a massive online following of 45,200 followers in a group misleadingly branded 'KCSE 2025 Grade Upgrading,' the statement further read.

Further investigations uncovered that the suspect was active in multiple online groups associated with alleged examination manipulation.

Detectives also recovered digital evidence linking the suspects to the fraud during a forensic examination of their devices.

"Further checks show that he is also active in several other online forums associated with examination manipulation claims, including KNEC Legit Papers and Upgrading, Group Booster Support, KNEC/KASNEB/ICM/CDA, and KNEC Grade Editing, among others.

"A search of their mobile devices unearthed images of fake KCSE result slips and other examination material, further exposing their shady dealings," the statement added.

The DCI confirmed that the suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with more arrests expected as authorities widen the probe.