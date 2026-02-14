Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a reduction in fuel prices for the February-March 2026 pricing cycle.

In its latest monthly review released on Saturday, February 14, the regulator announced that the prices of all three petroleum products would go down, with Super Petrol dropping by Ksh4.24 per litre, Diesel by Ksh3.93 per litre, and Kerosene by Ksh1.00 per litre.

As a result, Super Petrol will now retail at Ksh178.25 per litre, Diesel at Ksh166.54 per litre, and Kerosene at Ksh152.8 per litre during the review period.

EPRA said the revised prices were determined under existing legal provisions guiding petroleum pricing in Kenya.

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th February 2026 to 14th March 2026," the statement read.

The regulator added that the decline in pump prices was driven by lower international fuel costs recorded during the review period.

EPRA further explained that the drop was linked to reduced landed costs of imported petroleum products between December 2025 and January 2026.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 2.69% from US$592.24 per cubic metre in December 2025 to US$576.34 per cubic metre in January 2026; Diesel decreased by 6.37% from US$626.75 per cubic metre to US$586.80 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 1.44% from US$607.55 per cubic metre to US$598.82 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement further read.

The new prices will take effect at midnight on Sunday, February 15 and will remain in force until March 14.

This comes weeks after EPRA unmasked fuel stations that are selling adulterated fuel.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 31, EPRA said it conducted 4,394 tests at 967 petroleum sites.

According to the authority, out of 967 fuel stations inspected, 957 were found to be compliant, while 10 failed to meet the required fuel quality standards.

"During the period October - December 2025, a total of 4,394 tests were conducted at 967 petroleum sites. From the tests, 957 (98.97%) of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from ten (1.03%) sites turned out to be non-compliant," read the EPRA statement in part.

The Meridian Fuels Filling Station in Ngata, Nakuru, was found to be selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic Kerosene.

The station was reopened after upgrading the product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh140,144.

The Akwabi Filling Station in Bukura, Kakamega, was discovered selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic kerosene and was closed down.

The Eden Energy Service Station in Wote, Makueni County, was found offering for sale Diesel meant for export.

The station was reopened after upgrading the product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh132,780.

