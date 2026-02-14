Editor's Review Nuno's earlier pronouncement sparked reactions from civil rights groups which argued that police would kill civilians aimlessly.

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has responded to critics after his order to police officers following string of insecurity across the coast.

Reacting to the spike of killings and harm perpetrated against Mombasa residents by armed gangs, Nuno counselled them to surrender and desist from lawlessness lest they would be felled by police bullets.

He asked his juniors to put to use their firearms whenever they encounter the gangs.

Nuno's directive sparked a reaction from a section of the public and civil rights groups.

They argued that police would misuse such orders and kill aimlessly.

However, in a clarification, Nuno noted that his directive did not advocate for extrajudicial killings.

Speaking in Mombasa Friday, February 13, he said the officers were under firm instructions to only use their firearms when their lives are in danger.

"I respect law, I respect human rights and dignity. What I said is that we would use reasonable and necessary force. And I said where this person is striking any member of our society with a dangerous or offensive weapon, which is likely to cause death, I will not hesitate to use my firearm. I will use my firearm justifiably, that is what I said," Nuno stated.

Coast regional police boss Ali Nuno in a past presser.

He said he was aware of the law and provisions for the usage of firearm while on duty.

In the face of objection and criticism from the civil rights groups, Nuno said he did not regret his pronouncements, adding that he stands by them to date.

"I told my officers that they should use their firearm to protect their own lives and that of Kenyans, and I have no regrets. That remains my position. I know that the degree of force I am to use must be determined by the degree of necessity, legality, proportionality and accountability. Where the law allows me to use my firearm, I will not hesitate to use it. I was given the firearm to use it protect lives. I have never issued shoot-to-kill orders, it is a wrong statement," he said.

His sentiments came in the wake of attacks against members of the public by gangs armed with crude weapons, including machetes.

A case had been filed of a shop owner being attacked and robbed by the gangs.

Injuries, and at the worst deaths, had been reported after the attacks.