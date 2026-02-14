Editor's Review The Transport Workers Union (TAWU) has intensified pressure on KRA following claims that cargo transporters may once again be compelled to move goods via rail to the Naivasha ICD.

The Transport Workers Union (TAWU) has intensified pressure on the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) following claims that cargo transporters may once again be compelled to move goods via rail to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD).

In a statement on Saturday, February 14, the union aligned itself with the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA), arguing that mandatory rail transport policies would negatively affect thousands of workers and businesses that rely on road freight services across the country.

"The Transport Workers Union (TAWU) stands in full solidarity with the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) in rejecting any attempt to reintroduce forced rail haulage of cargo to the Naivasha ICD," the statement read.

TAWU further accused KRA of attempting to influence cargo clearance decisions through administrative actions, insisting that such measures would contradict national policy directions that allow importers to choose between rail and road transportation.

The union maintained that coercion in cargo movement decisions would be both unlawful and harmful to economic activity tied to the transport sector.

"TAWU specifically warns the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) against issuing or enforcing any directives, circulars, or administrative measures intended to coerce importers into clearing cargo through the Naivasha ICD. Such actions are illegal, unconstitutional, and directly contradict the President's declared policy restoring freedom of choice in cargo transport," the statement added.

TAWU also referenced past experiences when compulsory rail haulage was implemented, saying the move severely disrupted livelihoods and businesses along key trade routes.

"Forced rail haulage previously led to massive job losses, business closures, and economic devastation along the Northern Corridor. Transport workers will not again be sacrificed to failed policy experiments," the statement further read.

TAWU noted that it is prepared to mobilize workers should authorities attempt to enforce similar measures again.

"TAWU hereby issues clear notice that any action by KRA or any other state agency aimed at reviving forced rail haulage will trigger immediate, coordinated, and lawful industrial action across the transport and logistics sector," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after Kenya made a major step toward modernising its border management systems with the launch of a fully paperless customs platform.

The eCUSTOMS app, launched on Monday, November 24, was part of a long-term collaboration between the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the British High Commission, and TradeMark Africa.

In a statement, the British High Commission said the launch marks the introduction of a smart digital solution built to simplify trade and modernise border operations.

"A smart digital solution to simplify trade, speed up clearance of goods, and modernise border operations has been launched today in Kenya, as part of a 15-year partnership to accelerate trade growth across the country’s borders," the statement read.

The commission added that the system, dubbed eCUSTOMS, was developed jointly with KRA and TMA to make border processes seamless for all users.

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with TradeMark Africa (TMA) and the British High Commission (BHC), has launched the eCUSTOMS app at the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP) on the Kenya-Uganda border. This new platform is designed to make customs declarations faster, paperless, and hassle-free for traders, transporters, and passengers," the statement added.

It further described the digital platform as a turning point in regional trade facilitation, with expected benefits for transparency, compliance, and small businesses.

"The eCUSTOMS app is a game-changer for Kenya and East Africa’s trade facilitation efforts. It aims to cut down clearance time at borders, boost transparency and compliance with regional customs laws, support SMEs (Small to Medium Enterprises) and transporters with easy-to-use digital tools, and strengthen Kenya’s position as a leader in modern, secure, and efficient border management," the statement further read.

The British High Commission also highlighted the app’s projected financial and time-saving impact for both large and small traders.

"The new app will save time and money. It will reduce cumulative truck waiting time by 1,200 hours daily at the Busia OSBP (about one hour per truck) will also save small traders approximately Ksh750 per customs declaration - modest from a corporate perspective, but for a woman crossing the border twice per day, it’s the difference between profit and loss," the statement concluded.