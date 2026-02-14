Editor's Review The Judiciary has announced changes to operations at the Environment and Land Court in Thika, suspending regular physical hearings.

The Judiciary has announced changes to operations at the Environment and Land Court in Thika, suspending regular physical hearings due to health and safety concerns surrounding the court’s location.

In a statement on Saturday, February 14, the Judiciary explained that the decision follows concerns over the working environment at the court station, which sits in premises provided by the County Government of Kiambu.

Officials noted that ongoing developments near the court have created conditions considered unsafe and unsuitable for normal operations.

"The Judiciary's attention has been drawn to serious occupational health, safety and service-delivery concerns affecting the operations of the Environment and Land Court (ELC), Thika, which is among the busiest ELC stations in the country. The Court currently sits in premises provided by the County Government of Kiambu within a donated facility," the statement read.

According to the Judiciary, a major construction project near the court has significantly worsened air quality, raising concerns about the wellbeing of those who use the facility daily.

"The immediate concern arises from a major construction project currently ongoing in close proximity to the court premises. The works are generating significant dust and debris, adversely affecting air quality and creating a material health and safety hazard for Judges, judicial officers, staff, advocates and court users particularly vulnerable persons, including children, older persons and those with underlying respiratory conditions," the statement added.

The Judiciary further stated that the disruptions extend beyond health issues, affecting the dignity and environment expected of a court station.

The situation is compounded by additional environmental concerns linked to how the surrounding area is being used.

"The construction activity is also disrupting the court environment by undermining the dignity of service and creating conditions that are inconsistent with the standards expected of a court station.

"In addition, the same location is used by the County Government as a parking point for garbage collection trucks, resulting in persistent foul odour, hygiene concerns and an overall environment that is unsuitable for sustained court operations and public access to justice," the statement further read.

The Judiciary noted that following consultations between judicial officers and stakeholders, it resolved to shift most court activities to virtual platforms as an immediate risk-mitigation measure.

"In view of the foregoing, and following a Bar-Bench meeting held on 11th February 2026 to agree on immediate risk-mitigation measures, the following resolutions were reached: Immediate risk mitigation through virtual operations: Prioritize virtual hearings and virtual delivery of rulings/judgments for matters suitable for remote handling, to reduce physical exposure to the affected environment while sustaining access to justice," the statement noted.

However, the Judiciary clarified that certain cases requiring in-person attendance will continue, with efforts underway to identify suitable alternative venues.

"Controlled physical sittings only where necessary: For matters that must be heard physically (including where the law, evidence-taking, or the interests of justice require in-person attendance), consultations are ongoing to identify a suitable alternative attendance), consu venue and practical modalities to ensure orderly scheduling, security and user-friendliness," the statement clarified.

The interim measures, the Judiciary said, are designed to balance safety with the continuity of justice services as authorities work toward a permanent solution for the court’s premises.

“These interim measures are aimed at securing the safety and wellbeing of all court stakeholders while ensuring that the Court continues to discharge its constitutional mandate without avoidable interruption, even as the Judiciary pursues a durable, long-term solution for appropriate ELC premises in Thika," the statement concluded.

