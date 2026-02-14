Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in Nairobi and Kisumu counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in Nairobi and Kisumu counties on Sunday, February 15.

In a notice on Saturday, February 14, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

According to Kenya Power, in Nairobi, the outage will affect parts of Westlands from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to experience the interruption include Suswa Road, Wangapala Road, part of Mpaka Road, Ngao Road, and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, several estates will experience power cuts from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

In part of Manyatta Estate, the affected areas include Manyatta Market, Manyatta Site, Magadi Secondary, Mbeme Junction, and adjacent customers.

In Kenya Re Estate, the outage will impact NHC Mamboleo, Lolwe Estate, Kenya Re Estate, Kisumu Showground, Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Ezra Gumbe Primary School, Translake Apartments, Ogango, and surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in the Polyview and Prince Hotel area, electricity will be interrupted in Kaloleni Estate, Makasembo, Polyview, Prince Hotel, parts of Arina Estate, Shauri Moyo Estate, and adjacent customers.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kenya Power issued a customer alert clarifying its hours of operation and reminding customers that its teams work round the clock to address electricity supply issues and conduct necessary inspections.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, the power utility emphasized that it provides uninterrupted service to resolve power outages and inspection of installations on a 24-hour basis.

Kenya Power advised all customers to allow its staff access to electricity supply installations, meters, and cables located within their premises at any time of day or night as they carry out their duties.

"All our customers are advised to allow our staff access to electricity supply installations, meters and cables, that are located within their premises, as they carry out their duties at any time of the day or night," the notice stated.