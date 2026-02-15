Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki now says he is not shaken by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s interest in his seat.

Speaking on Saturday, February 14, while inspecting the Maragua–Ichagaki–Gamburi road in Murang'a County, DP Kindiki said he is a master of politics and would address the issue at the right time.

“We are masters of politics, we don’t talk all the time; we talk at the right time, and a good leader is the one who knows when to talk,” said Kindiki.

Maragua Member of Parliament Mary Wathera, who accompanied Kindiki, said the DP’s seat is not up for grabs during the ODM–UDA pre-election agreement talks.

“We are in position two. Do you want it to be taken? You have heard how strongly ODM has come out, haven’t you?” Wathera posed.

This comes days after ODM party leader Oburu Oginga said the Deputy President seat remains a key target.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, Oburu claimed that his earlier remarks had been misunderstood regarding ODM’s interest in the position and the current office holder.

"There was something that people misinterpreted. They claimed that I said that ODM does not want the DP seat, but that's the position we have our eyes on.

“What I said is that we do not have a personal grudge or issue with Kindiki, but that seat is a public position," said Oburu.

On Thursday, February 12, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku fired back at Oburu, saying the DP seat is occupied and not up for political negotiations.

CS Ruku made it clear that any such opportunity would only arise in the future, and when Kindiki is the president.

"Prof. Kithure Kindiki is the current Deputy President of Kenya. He will continue serving as Kenya's Deputy President from 2027 to 2032.

"If ODM wants the Deputy President's seat, we are ready to give them that position in 2032 when Kithure Kindiki becomes President. But for now, the seat is not vacant," he said.