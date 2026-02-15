Editor's Review The Kenyans revealed that two of their colleagues were killed in the Russia-Ukraine battlefront.

Three Kenyan men conscripted into the Russian army want the government to intervene for their release and return to Kenya.

The trio contacted activist Boniface Mwangi to air their situation.

They claimed that their efforts to reach out to the Kenyan mission in Moscow were yet to bear fruit, noting that they had yet to be given an audience.

In a tweet on Sunday, February 15, Mwangi said the men were trapped in Western Russia, asking the Kenyan government to intervene for their rescue.

"I have been in touch with some Kenyans who are in the Russian military. Our embassy in Moscow has refused to help them, and today they asked me to release their names," Mwangi said.

They were identified as Nicholas Kaino Kiprotich, Samuel Maina Kariuki, and Kelvin Lemashon.

They revealed that two of their colleagues were killed on the battlefront with Ukraine.

"They are in Taunishevka, Western Russia, waiting to be deployed. None of their friends who have been sent to the frontline has come back alive; two of them, David and Reuben, are dead," Mwangi added.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

This comes amid Foreign Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's planned trip to Russia in connection with the ongoing recruitment of Kenyans to fight in the Ukraine-Russia war.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 10, Mudavadi indicated that he would meet a Russian delegation to discuss the issue and safeguard Kenyans from further danger.

He noted that he intends to engage directly with the Russian government to resolve the matter.

“We have seen loss of lives, and I am planning to make a visit to Moscow, so that we can emphasise that this is something that needs to be arrested,” he stated.

The Prime CS disclosed that the government has so far rescued 27 Kenyans who were stranded in Russia after being unlawfully recruited to fight in the conflict.

Fresh reports showed that Kenyans recruited into the war were subjected to harsh conditions, including drone assembly.

Additionally, the recruits were compelled to handle dangerous chemicals without proper training or protective equipment.

Mudavadi explained that Kenyans ended up in risky situations due to misinformation, false job promises, and irregular recruitment practices. Some recruiters even failed to notify families when recruits died at the frontline.

Beyond war-related recruitment, the government is also focused on tackling other human rights abuses affecting Kenyans seeking employment abroad.

Those rescued will receive full psycho-social support to aid their recovery and reintegration into society.

Mudavadi further revealed that President William Ruto has engaged the Ukrainian government regarding Kenyans detained as prisoners of war, pursuing diplomatic channels to secure their release and safe return home.