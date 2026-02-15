Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at President William Ruto after he accused him of being a ‘petty thief’ who stole relief food.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at President William Ruto after he accused him of being a ‘petty thief’ who stole relief food.

Speaking on Saturday, February 14, at Melil Ward in Narok County, Gachagua said President Ruto lacks the moral authority to label others as thieves.

“President Ruto was in North Eastern the other day, saying that there are petty thieves. A petty thief is just a small thief; I am wondering how a bigger thief can talk about small thieves?” Gachagua posed.

The former Deputy President accused President Ruto of unlawfully seizing land designated for the Maasai community.

“When people talk about theft, you don’t have the moral authority to speak about it. And if there are people who have suffered since you became president, it is the Maasai people,” Gachagua alleged.

File image of President William Ruto.

The DCP party leader vowed to return every piece of land unlawfully taken back to its rightful owners if elected President in the 2027 polls.

“I want to announce that if I get the opportunity to become the President of Kenya, within six months I will repossess all the land and return it to the Maasai people,” Gachagua added.

President Ruto, on Thursday, February 12, accused Gachagua of stealing relief food when he was a District Officer.

The Head of State, who was speaking during a NYOTA funds disbursement program in North Eastern, said Gachagua lacks moral authority to lecture the government about drought, hunger, and relief food.

“You were fired because you were stealing relief food, then you come here lecturing us about relief food.

“You are the last person, least qualified, with no moral authority to tell anybody anything on matters of relief food because you are a petty thief,” said President Ruto.

His remarks followed Gachagua's criticism of the government for neglecting the Northern region amid the ongoing drought.