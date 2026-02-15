Editor's Review Detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU) have arrested an accountant in connection with masterminding a fraudulent scheme that saw a Sacco lose over Ksh16 million.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Amos Fikiri Ruwa, authorized cheque transactions using members’ accounts.

According to the DCI, the suspect collaborated with other external accomplices to carry out the scheme.

File image of Amos Ruwa and his accomplice, Mohamed Abdulrahman.

The fraudulent scheme led to an initial loss of Ksh6,852,166, followed by additional transactions totaling Ksh9,161,000, bringing the total loss to Ksh16,013,166.

BFIU detectives launched investigations and discovered that Ruwa conspired with Mohamed Abdulrahman, a businessman and director of a construction company, to carry out the scheme.

A total of 58 cheques were fraudulently issued, cleared, and deposited into Abdulrahman’s accounts and those of other unsuspecting members.

“Forensic analysis revealed that forged withdrawal slips were linked to Ruwa, enabling him to siphon off portions of the funds.

“These cheques were never recorded in the cheque ledger, indicating a deliberate attempt to conceal the fraudulent activities,” DCI stated.

Abdulrahman was the first to be arrested on January 17, 2026, and presented in court. Ruwa was apprehended on Saturday, February 14, and is in custody, undergoing processing, pending his arraignment.

