Editor's Review A Russian man caused frenzy online for secretly filming unsuspecting women who entertained his advances.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has noted with concern the apparent gullibility of the Kenyan women while encountering foreigners.

Her sentiments on Sunday, February 15, were in reaction to a scandal that has gone viral involving a Russian man who was filming himself in escapades with unsuspecting women in public spaces.

In videos, the man, identified as Yaytseslav Trahov, is seen engaging random women and enticing them to follow him to his private space.

What he shares, however, does not show the apparent intimate moments with them.

He released the videos on the short-clip platform TikTok.

From the outset, Millie said the foreigner was out of order to breach the privacy of the women who had trusted him.

According to her, the man ought to be arrested and prosecuted.

"I wonder what the women implicated in the Russian criminal fiasco are going through with their faces allover social media. I hope the guy is arrested and jailed," she said.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo.

However, she posed a challenge to Kenyan women who she suggested lower their guards to entertain foreigners whom they suppose to be high in status.

She observed that the same women activate their awareness and control when dealing with local men, but forego the same when they come across foreigners.

Millie added that whilst the women could be at liberty to exercise their freedom to associate with whoever they wish, they should not trade anything for their dignity.

"That aside, we need to be honest. If a random Kenyan man were to approach a decent Kenyan woman for sex, would she willingly show up without question, the way the women did? We must decolonize our mind that makes us believe that some races are more superior. Secondly, even though we live in a free world, self-respect is still paramount," she said.

Amid discussions on whether his actions were morally justified or socially acceptable, concerns were raised about how foreigners treat Kenyan women.

Some Kenyans questioned why the women agreed to visit the man’s residence, especially given rising fears over femicide.

Others argued that the Russian might have simply wanted companionship and that nothing harmful occurred with the women he filmed.

Further evidence showed that the same individual had engaged in similar behavior with women in Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ghana.