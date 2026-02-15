Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Kajiado and Kericho counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in Nairobi, Kajiado and Kericho counties on Monday, February 16.

In a notice on Sunday, February 15, the company said the planned outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

In Nairobi's Pangani, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The outage will affect Forest Inn, Forest Road, Mbono Road, Pangani Shopping Centre, Agoi Road, Ndovu Inn, Pamba Road, Premier Academy, Jubilee Headquarters and adjacent customers.

In Ngumo and Kenyatta Hospital areas, electricity will also be off from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected include Nairobi West, Malibu Court, KASNEB Centre, Kenyatta Hospital, Mbagathi Way, Ngumo, Laini Saba, National Housing Kibera, PCEA Silanga, Magorofani, Wasafiri and surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in Akiba and Kabiyet, the outage will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas affected include Kabiyet, Akiba, Moi Educational School, Civil Servants, Uhuru Camp, Langata Deliverance, part of Dam Estate, Uhuru Camp Police, Total Gas Station, Mbagathi Road, Jonathan Clog School, Airport View Estate, Bible Society, part of Langata Road and adjacent customers.

For Kajiado County, in Ilasit and surrounding areas, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The outage will affect Loitoktok Town, Tarakea, Ilasit, Kimana, Rombo, Elerai, Isinet, Namelock, Inchalai, Itilal, parts of Mbirikani and nearby customers.

Elsewhere, in Kericho County, parts of Bureti will be without power from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

Areas scheduled for the outage include Jamjii Powerhouse, Jamjii Tea Factory, Changoi Tea Factory, Kipkereny Village and adjacent customers.