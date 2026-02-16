Editor's Review KASNEB has announced the rollout of a new biometric registration and identification system that will require students to submit facial images and fingerprints.

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has announced the rollout of a new biometric registration and identification system that will require students to submit facial images and fingerprints.

In a notice on Monday, February 16, KASNEB said it has developed a Biometric Registration and Identification System (BRIS) aimed at strengthening security, accuracy, and efficiency in the administration of its examinations.

"KASNEB is dedicated to enhancing the examination experience and upholding the highest standards of integrity, accuracy and security in its examinations. To this end, KASNEB has developed a Biometric Registration and Identification System (BRIS) specifically for KASNEB students," the notice read.

According to KASNEB, the system is designed to accurately capture and securely maintain each student’s unique biometric information, streamline student registration and identification during examinations.

It will also provide timely and accurate reports on examination attendance and student verification.

Under the phased roll-out plan, the initial biometric registration will target students enrolled in selected Computer Based Examinations (CBE).

It includes Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills (CAMS), Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), Certified Credit Professional (CCP), Certified Quality Professional (CQP), Certified Forensic Fraud Examiner (CFFE), and Certified Public Finance Manager (CPFM).

"The biometric registration exercise will be conducted physically at designated centers, commencing on Monday, 16 February 2026," the notice stated.

File image of KASNEB CEO Nicholas Letting'

KASNEB clarified that it will capture biometric features, including a facial image and at least two fingerprints, to ensure secure and reliable identification throughout the examination cycle.

Students will be required to present themselves in person at the registration venues and carry valid identification documents, such as a National ID or passport, during the exercise.

Prior to data collection, candidates must complete and sign a consent form in accordance with applicable data protection laws and regulations.

"All biometric data will be handled with strict confidentiality and used solely for examination administration and related official purposes," KASNEB assured.

KASNEB said details regarding registration venues, schedules, and requirements will be communicated directly to affected students and training institutions.

This comes a month after KASNEB released the schedule for the April 2026 examinations, which will be conducted over a four-day period.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, January 13, the examination body informed students, parents, sponsors, guardians, training institutions, and other stakeholders that the examinations will take place from Monday, April 20, 2026, to Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The examinations will cover various professional and technical qualifications offered by the board.

Among the qualifications to be examined are the Certificate in Accounting and Management Skills, the Accounting Technicians Diploma, the Diploma in Data Management and Analytics, and the Diploma in Computer Networks and Systems Administration.

The schedule also includes examinations for Diploma in Quality Management, Certified Public Accountants, Certified Public Accountants in Public Finance, and Certified Investment and Financial Analysts.

Other qualifications on the examination calendar include Certified Credit Professionals, Certified Information Systems Solutions Expert, Certified Forensic Fraud Examiner, Certified Public Finance Manager, and Vocational Certificate Courses covering both Vocational Certificate in Supply and Vocational Certificate in Information Communication Technology.

The professional examinations will also feature the Certified Procurement and Supply Professional of Kenya, Associate in Procurement and Supply of Kenya, Certified Quality Professional, Business Data Analytics Practical Paper, and Financial Modelling and Data Analytics Practice Paper.