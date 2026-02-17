Editor's Review The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has issued an alert warning Kenyans against a fraudulent employment scheme promising jobs in Luxembourg.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has issued an alert warning Kenyans against a fraudulent employment scheme promising jobs in Luxembourg.

In a statement on Monday, February 16, the department cautioned that the offers are not legitimate and are part of a coordinated scam.

The department revealed that a probe had already established that unauthorized persons were collecting money while falsely presenting themselves as recognized recruitment partners for Luxembourg-based jobs.

"The Government of Kenya wishes to alert members of the public to an ongoing fraudulent scheme targeting Kenyan citizens with false promises of employment opportunities in Luxembourg.

"A probe has established that certain individuals and organizations are unlawfully charging prospective job seekers recruitment and processing fees while falsely presenting themselves as authorized agents for employment placement in Luxembourg," the statement read.

To further clarify the matter, the State Department explained that direct recruitment into Luxembourg is not allowed outside official frameworks.

The department stressed that any employment pathway to Luxembourg must comply strictly with that country’s established procedures and warned that no private entity has been licensed to collect job placement fees on behalf of Luxembourg authorities.

"The public is advised that Direct recruitment for employment in Luxembourg is not permitted by the Agence pour le Développement de l'Emploi (ADEM), Luxembourg's official public employment service.

"Any employment process involving Luxembourg must strictly follow official and regulated procedures established by the Government of Luxembourg. No individual or private entity has been authorised to collect fees on behalf of Luxembourg authorities for job placement," the statement added.

The State Department warned that legal action would be taken against those behind the scheme and urged job seekers to rely only on verified government channels when pursuing overseas opportunities.

"Any individual or organization exhibiting the above characteristics should be treated with suspicion. Firm action will be taken against those exploiting Kenyan job seekers.

"For verification of legitimate overseas employment programs, members of the public are encouraged to contact the State Department for Diaspora Affairs through the above communication channels," the statement concluded.

File image of Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu

This comes a day after the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow issued a warning to members of the public over fraudulent employment opportunities in Russia.

In an update on Sunday, February 15, State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu said the embassy has observed a rise in inquiries linked to questionable job recruitment processes involving Kenyan nationals travelling to Russia.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Moscow has recently received numerous inquiries on an increasing number of Kenyan nationals who have travelled to the Russian Federation after receiving job offers through unverified agents and online recruiters," the statement read.

According to the embassy, many affected individuals reported that promises made before travel did not match the reality they found upon arrival.

"Many of the affected individuals or their relatives have written to the Embassy directly or through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs reporting that they were promised employment opportunities, high salaries, and residency arrangements which, upon arrival, did not exist or differed significantly from what had been communicated. They further indicated that in some cases, passports were withheld, movement was restricted, and the individuals became subject to conditions beyond their control and access by the Embassy for consular services," the statement added.

Officials further explained that assistance can be difficult when travellers use informal or unsafe channels, particularly when legal and administrative barriers arise in the host country.

"The Embassy wishes to inform the public that where individuals have travelled through irregular, unsafe, unverified and informal channels, consular access and intervention may be limited or delayed. Immediate extraction or repatriation may also be challenging for contractual disputes, restricted location or legal processes under the laws and administrative procedures of the host country," the statement continued.

The government said it is still working with host authorities to assist affected citizens wherever regulations permit but emphasized that avoiding risky recruitment channels is crucial.

The embassy urged Kenyans to verify overseas job offers through official government channels and avoid travel arrangements that bypass established procedures.

"Kenyan citizens are therefore strongly advised do not travel for employment arranged through social media, messaging applications, or unlicensed agencies; verify all job offers through the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Kenyan diplomatic mission before departure; avoid travelling on tourist visas for employment purposes; inform family members that unverified travel carries significant personal risk and may limit Government assistance; all Kenyans travelling or residing in the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus or Kazakhstan to register with the Embassy," the statement further read.