The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced it will conduct a training programme for Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examiners.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 17, KNEC said the training exercise will run from March 2026 to April 2026.

The council noted that shortlisted applicants for the training will be required to pay a training fee of Ksh10,500 after receiving notification through SMS and via the application portal.

The training will be a blend of online and residential training, and the trainees will receive instructions on how to access the online training materials.

The council said the venue for the residential training will be communicated to the shortlisted trainees at a later date, noting that the programme will be strictly residential.

KJSEA available papers include: English Composition and Literary Analysis, Kiswahili, Mathematics, Kenya Sign Language, Integrated Science, and Agriculture.

Others are: Social Studies, Christian Religious Education, Islamic Religious Education, Creative Arts and Sports, and Pre-Technical Studies.

On the other hand, available papers for KCSE examiners are: Kiswahili Insha, Kiswahili Lugha, Kiswahili Fasihi, Mathematics, Islamic Religious Education, Home Science, Computer Studies Practical, French, German, Arabic listening comprehension and dictation, and Arabic grammar, reading comprehension, and composition.

To qualify for KNEC training, an applicant must be a practicing teacher or tutor in the relevant subject area, be registered and or employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) or Public Service Commission (PSC), have a Diploma in Education and above, and a minimum teaching experience of three years.

The applicants are also required not to have been on interdiction or any other form of disciplinary action by the TSC, to be recommended by their Head of Institution, and to be aged 50 years or below.

How to Apply

Interested teachers are required to access the examiners’ portal using the link https://examinersapp.knec.ac.ke.

Applicants with CP2 accounts should log in to the portal using their usernames and passwords.

Those who have forgotten their CP2 passwords should click the reset password button, enter their mobile number starting with 254, and submit to get new passwords for logging into the system.

Teachers without CP2 accounts should click on create account and follow the prompts to obtain login credentials.

After logging in to the system, applicants are required to click apply for training and all the declared vacancies will be available for the applicants to choose.

“The training slots are limited and only qualified teachers/tutors who have presented all the required documents will be shortlisted on a first-come-first-served basis,” KNEC added.

This comes weeks after KNEC launched a free, self-paced online training program for senior school teachers to enhance their knowledge and skills in Competency-Based Assessment.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, KNEC announced that the training portal has been established specifically for senior school teachers, aiming to equip them with the requisite skills to implement Competency-Based Assessment under the new curriculum framework.

"Are you a Senior School teacher? Here's your chance to improve your knowledge on Competency-Based Assessment. KNEC, through the Educational Assessment Resource Centre, offers free, self-paced online training at your convenience," the examination body stated in its announcement.

The training portal, accessible at cbalms.knec.ac.ke, allows teachers to learn at their own pace without time constraints. Currently, access to the platform is free, making it available to all senior school educators across the country.

To access the training, teachers are required to visit the platform and click on the "Sign Up" option.