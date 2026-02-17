Editor's Review Interior PS Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing upgrading of the 122-kilometre Mamboleo–Miwani–Chemelil–Muhoroni–Kipsitet road.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing upgrading of the 122-kilometre Mamboleo–Miwani–Chemelil–Muhoroni–Kipsitet road.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, PS Omollo said the reconstruction of the highway targets approximately 63 kilometres of the main carriageway, while complementary works on feeder roads extend the project to 122 kilometres.

The Interior PS noted that once completed, the highway will provide a seamless link between Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties.

“The Mamboleo–Miwani–Chemelil–Muhoroni–Kipsitet Road (C674) is a strategic 122-kilometre corridor cutting across Kenya's sugar belt and is currently undergoing an active upgrade as part of the Government's sustained investment in modern road infrastructure nationwide.

“The core reconstruction focuses on approximately 63 kilometres of the main carriageway, with complementary works on feeder roads and associated sections extending the overall project scope to about 122 kilometres,” read the statement.

File image of the Mamboleo-Kipsitet road.

PS Omollo also mentioned that the road will function as a bypass, easing congestion within Kisumu City by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Ahero.

He pointed out that the highway will enhance transport efficiency for sugarcane farmers and other agricultural producers across the belt.

“The corridor is expected to strengthen Kenya's regional trade position by serving as a vital transit route for goods destined for Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” PS Omollo added.

Further, he said the implementation of the 122-kilometre project is supported by the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, which is working closely with implementing agencies and local leadership.

This comes a day after PS Omollo issued a comprehensive update on the expansion of the Mombasa–Mariakani section into a modern dual carriageway.

In a statement on Monday, February 16, PS Omollo said the expansion of the highway is being done in two phases.

PS Omollo noted that the first phase, which covers 11.4 kilometres from Mombasa to Kwa Jomvu, has been upgraded to a four- to six-lane highway, and is largely complete.

Meanwhile, the construction of the second phase covering 30.4 kilometres from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani is ongoing, and the section is being developed as a durable dual carriageway to accommodate high traffic volumes and heavy trailers.

The construction works along the highway include new bridges, footpaths, drainage systems, and road safety features.