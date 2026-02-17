Editor's Review The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) has issued a safety appeal following ongoing disruptions affecting flights at JKIA.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) has issued a safety appeal following ongoing disruptions affecting flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, KALPA acknowledged the industrial action led by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union which has contributed to delays, diversions, and cancellations at JKIA and beyond.

"The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) takes note of the ongoing industrial action by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), including Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel, which has resulted in significant operational disruptions at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and across the country's airspace.

"The resultant flight delays, diversions, and cancellations have understandably caused inconvenience to passengers and stakeholders within the aviation sector," the statement read.

Beyond operational challenges, KALPA raised concerns about the potential safety implications caused by irregular flight schedules and changes to crew planning.

It stressed that fatigue management remains a critical pillar of aviation safety and warned against allowing operational pressure to influence safety-related decisions.

"As professional aviators, our foremost responsibility is the safety of the flying public, crew, and aircraft. Aviation safety is non-negotiable. We are concerned that the ongoing disruptions may adversely affect crew scheduling and rest, thereby increasing fatigue risk," the statement added.

KALPA further highlighted the importance of compliance with international flight safety regulations, particularly those governing working hours and mandatory rest periods for pilots.

The union said the limits are designed to protect both passengers and crew from the risks associated with fatigue and must be respected at all times.

"In this context, strict adherence to established Flight Duty Period (FDP) limitations and mandatory rest requirements is essential. These regulatory safeguards exist to mitigate fatigue and ensure that flight operations are conducted within internationally accepted safety parameters. Under no circumstances should operational pressures be allowed to compromise these limits," the statement further read.

File image of KALPA Secretary General Murithi Nyagah

While reiterating their focus on safety, the pilots’ association also called for dialogue as the preferred path toward resolving labour disputes within the aviation sector.

"While we acknowledge the challenges currently facing the sector, we reiterate that labour matters are best resolved through constructive, good-faith dialogue. Meaningful engagement among all parties is essential to address outstanding issues and achieve mutually beneficial and sustainable solutions.

"Approaches that frustrate negotiations or entrench positions only lead to avoidable stalemates and further disruption to the industry and the travelling public," the statement concluded.

The appeal comes barely a day after national carrier Kenya Airway announced flight disruptions out of JKIA.

In a travel advisory on Monday, February 16, KQ said JKIA is experiencing air traffic control delays due to the ongoing aviation workers’ strike.

The airline noted that the disruption at JKIA has affected certain departures and arrivals.

"We wish to inform our customers that, following the Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority’s statement on the implementation of contingency measures to safeguard aviation safety and service continuity on 16th February 2026, we are currently experiencing air traffic control operational delays at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), affecting certain departures and arrivals," the advisory read.

KQ warned that select departures may experience schedule adjustments, including potential delays.

The airline apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the flight disruptions at JKIA.

"Passengers are advised to expect possible schedule adjustments, including delays. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimise disruption and maintain safe operations," the advisory added.

Further, KQ urged passengers to check their flight status before traveling to the airport and monitor official communication channels for updates.

"Customers are requested to: Check their flight status before travelling to the airport, monitor official Kenya Airways communication channels for updates, and explore rebooking options via our mobile app or website where necessary," the advisory further read.