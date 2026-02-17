Editor's Review Jambojet has asked passengers not to proceed to the airport without confirmation after flight disruptions linked to the ongoing industrial action.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 17, the carrier explained that the situation remains uncertain as efforts continue to clear delays experienced on Monday.

"We regret to inform you of flight disruptions on 17th February 2026 following the industrial action by KAWU, affecting air traffic control. As a result, several flights across the network will be affected, as we continue to resolve backlog from 16th February 2026.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and uncertainty this may cause to your travel plans. The situation remains fluid, and we are closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant airport authorities," the notice read.

Jambojet directed customers to wait for official communication before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.

"Kindly do not proceed to the airport for your scheduled flight until you receive a further update from us regarding your flight status. We will continue to provide timely communication via SMS, email, and our official social media platforms as soon as more information becomes available," the notice added.

Jambojet assured passengers that mitigation measures were underway to reduce the disruption’s impact.

"Please be assured that we are doing everything within our control to minimize the impact on your journey and to keep you informed every step of the way," the notice concluded.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways also confirmed delays affecting departures from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

"Further to yesterday's update regarding flight disruptions out of JKIA, resulting from air traffic control operational delays, and a statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on its contingency measures, we wish to inform our customers that we are experiencing delays of up to four (4) hours for departures out of JKIA and have adjusted our network accordingly," their statement read.

Kenya Airways said it was working with authorities to ensure safety and minimize inconvenience to travelers.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimise the impact on our customers and maintain safe operations. Our teams are doing everything possible to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of our customers, which remains our highest priority," the statement added.

Kenya Airways urged passengers to stay updated and consider alternative arrangements where necessary.

"We request our customers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport; monitor official Kenya Airways communication channels for updates; and explore rebooking options via our mobile app or website where necessary," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) has issued a safety appeal following ongoing disruptions affecting flights at JKIA.

In a statement, KALPA acknowledged the industrial action led by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union which has contributed to delays, diversions, and cancellations at JKIA and beyond.

KALPA raised concerns about the potential safety implications caused by irregular flight schedules and changes to crew planning.

It stressed that fatigue management remains a critical pillar of aviation safety and warned against allowing operational pressure to influence safety-related decisions.

"As professional aviators, our foremost responsibility is the safety of the flying public, crew, and aircraft. Aviation safety is non-negotiable. We are concerned that the ongoing disruptions may adversely affect crew scheduling and rest, thereby increasing fatigue risk," the statement read.

KALPA further highlighted the importance of compliance with international flight safety regulations, particularly those governing working hours and mandatory rest periods for pilots.

The union said the limits are designed to protect both passengers and crew from the risks associated with fatigue and must be respected at all times.

"In this context, strict adherence to established Flight Duty Period (FDP) limitations and mandatory rest requirements is essential. These regulatory safeguards exist to mitigate fatigue and ensure that flight operations are conducted within internationally accepted safety parameters. Under no circumstances should operational pressures be allowed to compromise these limits," the statement added.

While reiterating their focus on safety, the pilots’ association also called for dialogue as the preferred path toward resolving labour disputes within the aviation sector.

"While we acknowledge the challenges currently facing the sector, we reiterate that labour matters are best resolved through constructive, good-faith dialogue. Meaningful engagement among all parties is essential to address outstanding issues and achieve mutually beneficial and sustainable solutions.

"Approaches that frustrate negotiations or entrench positions only lead to avoidable stalemates and further disruption to the industry and the travelling public," the statement concluded.