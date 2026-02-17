Editor's Review Ruto disclosed plans to work on 80 kilometres of roads in Nairobi.

President Ruto has confirmed that the overpass along Ngong Road at the Naivasha road junction will be completed by June.

Ruto made the announcement on Tuesday, February 17, after visiting the construction site.

He stated that the construction project was 80 percent complete and that the contractor would hand over the road in the next four months.

" I am informed that by June, the contractor will be done with this project. This junction has been a big problem with congestion. This is part of the many roads that we are undertaking in the city of Nairobi," Ruto stated.

He explained that the financial challenges that had slowed down the building of the overpass had been addressed.

PHOTO | COURTESY President Ruto inspecting the Ngong Road overpass on February 17, 2026

The overpass is 820 metres long and will allow users heading towards Ngong and Karen to bypass the traffic witnessed at the Naiasha Road junction.

The Head of State further disclosed that the government had plans to rehabilitate other roads in Nairobi.

"There were many roads that had stalled, but we have managed to find an innovative way of funding this project.

"We are designing another 80 kilometres of road in Nairobi as part of modernising the infrastructure around the city," Ruto confirmed.

The President's declaration comes amid the revelations of a plan between the Nairobi County Government and the National Government to share development projects.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had explained that the operation was in line with the Urban Areas and Cities Act to enhance development in the city.

Sakaja reiterated that he was not ceding the functions of the county government to the state.