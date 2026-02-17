Editor's Review National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU) has been granted a university charter, marking its transition into a fully-fledged specialized institution.

The charter was awarded by President William Ruto, making NIRU Kenya’s second specialized university and the first on the African continent dedicated entirely to intelligence education.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, the university confirmed the milestone and its broader significance to the country’s security and academic landscape.

"President William Ruto awarded NIRU its charter, officially establishing it as Kenya’s second specialized university and the first on the African continent dedicated entirely to intelligence education," the institution said.

NIRU said the development highlights a deliberate effort to professionalize intelligence training and enhance national preparedness through advanced learning and research.

"This milestone reflects a firm commitment to strengthening the education of our intelligence professionals and community; and stands as a bold pledge to safeguard our nation’s future through knowledge, research, and strategic leadership," the institution added.

NIRU Vice-Chancellor James Kibon highlighted the university’s research-driven focus, particularly in emerging technologies and applied innovation.

"Research and innovation are at the core of NIRU’s strategic mandate. The Artificial Intelligence Academy leverages AI to address security and health challenges, and a Research and Innovation Park is being established to translate academic research into practical solutions," he said.

Kibon also outlined the academic programs currently offered and those in the pipeline as the institution expands its postgraduate portfolio.

"Currently, NIRU offers four master's programs in Intelligence, Policy, Technology, and Communication Studies. The university is also seeking accreditation for a doctorate program in Security and Strategic Studies, along with three other master's programs in Leadership and Strategic Studies: Leadership and National Security, Counter-Terrorism and Strategic Studies, and Biosecurity," he added.

File image of NIRU Vice Chancellor James Kibon

This comes a month after the Commission for University Education (CUE) released a list of public and private universities authorized to operate in Kenya.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, CUE noted that 35 public universities and 31 private universities are approved to offer university education in the country.

The commission also stated it has authorized 16 specialized degree-awarding institutions, as well as institutions operating under letters of interim authority.

