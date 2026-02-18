Editor's Review The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that Kenya will host the 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Farmers' Organization (WFO) from 8 to 11 June.

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that Kenya will host the 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Farmers' Organization (WFO) from 8 to 11 June 2026.

According to an update on Tuesday, February 17, the global event will be organized by the Kenya National Farmers' Federation (KENAFF) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, the high-level meeting will bring together farmer leaders and stakeholders from 65 countries.

Policymakers, financiers, private sector players, scientists, and representatives of multilateral agencies are expected to attend.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe described the opportunity to host the annual gathering as a significant milestone for the country, saying it reflects Kenya’s growing influence in global agricultural conversations.

He noted that agriculture has evolved beyond subsistence to focus on commercial transformation, improved farmer incomes, youth inclusion, and adoption of technology.

Kagwe noted that national food security and broader economic growth can only be achieved by prioritizing farmers and strengthening their organizations.

WFO Secretary General Andrea Porro highlighted the importance of ensuring financial resources directly reach farmers to sustain agricultural production worldwide.

He stressed that dignified and reliable incomes are critical to keeping farmers in the profession, especially at a time when many countries are struggling to attract and retain young people in agriculture.

The 2026 meeting will spotlight youth engagement, digital innovation, soil health, fair trade, and farmer-centered financing solutions.

Organizers say the forum will also showcase Kenya’s dynamic agricultural ecosystem and its strides in technology-driven farming.

File image of WFO Secretary General Andrea Porro

Elsewhere, Kenya is set to make history after being selected as the first African nation to host the World Geothermal Congress.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the International Geothermal Association (IGA) confirmed Nairobi as the venue for the 2029 edition of the global energy event.

"The International Geothermal Association (IGA) is delighted to announce that Nairobi, Kenya has been selected as the host city for the World Geothermal Congress 2029 (WGC2029). This marks the first time in history that the world's flagship geothermal event will be held on the African continent," the statement read.

The IGA added that Kenya’s leadership in geothermal power made it an ideal host for the landmark congress.

"As one of the world's leading geothermal nations and a recognized pioneer in large-scale geothermal power generation, Kenya offers a compelling setting for the Congress. WGC2029 will spotlight the innovation, ambition, and growth of geothermal development not only in Kenya but across the entire African region," the statement added.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the win underscored Kenya’s global standing in renewable energy.

"Kenya's victory to host WGC 2029 is a proud testament to our leadership in geothermal energy and Africa's rising global stature. The Government of Kenya is committed to providing all required support to make this prestigious Congress a success. I look forward to participating in the handover ceremony during the WGC 2026 in Calgary, Canada," he said.

On his part, IGA President Bjarni Pálsson said Kenya had earned the hosting rights through its proven leadership and strong momentum in geothermal development.

"Selecting Kenya as the host of WGC2029 reflects the remarkable leadership and momentum we see across the African geothermal community. Nairobi will provide a powerful stage for global collaboration, innovation, and transformation. We look forward to working together with GAK to deliver a Congress that inspires the world," he stated.

The Geothermal Association of Kenya (GAK), which spearheaded the bid, celebrated the achievement and acknowledged the numerous partners who supported the effort.

"Thank you to all our partners; the Government of Kenya, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Geothermal Development Company, United Nations Environment Programme, Tanzania Geothermal Development Company, Ethiopian Electric Power and many others from across the World.

"I assure IGA that GAK is committed to walking this journey to WGC 2029, and beyond, together," GAK Board Chairman Peketsa Mangi said.