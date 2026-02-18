Editor's Review The DCI has issued a statement addressing viral videos allegedly recorded and circulated by a suspected Russian TikToker involving Kenyan women.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a statement addressing viral videos allegedly recorded and circulated by a suspected Russian TikToker involving Kenyan women.

In an update on Tuesday, February 17, the agency raised alarm over serious privacy violations and possible criminal conduct linked to the non-consensual recording and sharing of intimate content online.

The investigative agency said the reported actions amount to grave breaches of constitutional rights and personal dignity.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has noted with grave concern the alleged non-consensual recording and subsequent circulation of intimate videos involving Kenyan women by a suspected Russian national.

"The DCI strongly condemns these reported acts, which constitute serious violations of privacy, personal dignity, and the rights of victims as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the matter may involve multiple criminal offences under Kenyan law, particularly those relating to cybercrime and protection of vulnerable groups.

"Such conduct also amounts to technology-facilitated gender-based violence, exploitation, and potential offences under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the Penal Code, and other relevant statutes protecting women and children," the statement added.

The agency confirmed that investigations are already underway, with specialized units deployed to handle the case.

"As the premier investigative agency in the country, the DCI has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. This includes: Immediate activation of specialized cybercrime and gender-based violence investigation units to gather evidence, trace digital footprints, and identify the suspect," the statement continued.

The DCI further revealed that it is working with international partners due to the cross-border nature of the case and is pursuing all individuals linked to the content.

"Coordination with international law enforcement partners and relevant foreign authorities, given the cross-border elements involved and Pursuit of any individuals or entities involved in the recording, dissemination, or further circulation of the harmful content," the statement further read.

File image of DCI headquarters

The DCI called on affected women and any witnesses to assist with investigations, assuring them of confidentiality and respectful handling of their cases.

"The DCI urges the affected individuals, victims or witnesses to come forward and record statements at the DCI headquarters. All statements will be handled with the utmost confidentiality, dignity, sensitivity, and respect for the privacy and well-being of the complainants," the statement noted.

The public was also cautioned against sharing or reposting the videos, with the agency warning of possible legal consequences.

"Members of the public are reminded that sharing, reposting, or further circulating such non-consensual intimate content perpetuates secondary victimization and may attract criminal liability under Kenyan law," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo revealed that the government was working with international security agencies to arrest the Russian man.

In a statement on Monday, February 16, Cheptumo condemned the actions against the foreigner, terming them a violation of human rights.

She also warned that anyone who was found working alongside the Russian would face the full force of the law.

"Relevant security, investigative and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency, including collaboration with international authorities, given the cross-border nature of the case.

"Any individual found culpable will face the full force of Kenyan law under the Penal Code, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, and all relevant statutes protecting women and children," she reiterated.

Cheptumo noted that the video recording not only violated the personal dignity and privacy of the victims but also attacked Kenyan national values, cultural integrity, and the safety of women and girls.

She cautioned Kenyans against sharing the videos by the Russian TikTokker.

"We further call upon members of the public to refrain from sharing or circulating harmful content, as doing so perpetuates abuse, undermines cultural values of respect, and may attract criminal liability," she added.

In addition, Cheptumo pledged solidarity with the victims, all affected women and survivors of gender-based violence.

"Survivors are encouraged to confidentially seek support through the National Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Toll-Free Helpline 1195 for counselling, legal referral, psychosocial care and protection services," she further said.