Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects after defrauding a United States (US) citizen of Ksh28 million in a fake gold deal.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, DCI identified the two suspects as Willis Onyango Wasonga and Mohammed Noor Muhyadhin.

The hawkshaws launched an investigation into the fake gold scheme after Gershonov Oleg filed a report with the Capitol Hill police station on behalf of his American business partner, John Sodipo.

According to the DCI, Oleg first visited Kenya in September 2025 to pursue a gold transaction that never materialized. During the trip, Oleg established contacts with Wasonga, who is the prime suspect.

Sodipo then held talks with Wasonga for the purchase and subsequent chartering of 495 kilograms of gold to Dubai.

File image of DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

“After reaching an agreement, Sodipo deposited the agreed chartering fees into a purported Escrow account under advocate Michael Otieno Owano of MOAC Advocates, with Oleg flying to Kenya to oversee the shipment process,” DCI stated.

The US businessmen only realized they had been scammed after the gold shipment failed to arrive within the agreed timeframe.

Investigations established that the suspects used an elaborate web of deception involving SRK Logistics Limited, a logistics company that allegedly misrepresents its capacity to supply gold.

“Fictitious legal representation agreements were also generated to create the illusion of legitimacy, falsely portraying MOAC Advocate LLP as handling bona fide commercial transactions,” DCI stated.

The investigations also revealed that the funds were swiftly moved between company accounts and later transferred overseas.

Wasonga, the prime suspect, presented himself at DCI Headquarters on Friday, February 13, 2026, before he was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted a bond of Ksh1 Million.

His accomplice, Mohammed Noor, was arrested on Tuesday by detectives from DCI’s Operation Support Unit (OSU).

Detectives disclosed that Mohamed, the sole proprietor of Mohazcom Trading, received Ksh28 million into his company’s account at the National Bank of Kenya before wiring the funds overseas.

Mohammed is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the DCI detectives are pursuing three additional suspects who are still at large.

This comes months after detectives apprehended two suspected scammers in connection with orchestrating a $5.6 million (Ksh719 million) fake gold scam targeting an American businesswoman.

In a statement on October 15, DCI said the scheme masterminded by Michael Otieno Onyango and Andrew Clifford Otieno involved luring the American national to purchase 70 kilograms of non-existent gold.

The businesswoman demanded confirmation of legitimacy from the Ministry of Mining before she made the transition.

After sensing inconsistencies from the suspects, she decided to play along and reported the matter to the DCI.

The two set up a second meeting with the businesswoman, and she was picked up from Yaya Centre by a supposed associate, who lured her under the pretense of grabbing a cup of coffee.

During the meeting, the scammers attempted to persuade her to finalize the phony deal, but their efforts fell on deaf ears. After sensing something was amiss, they grew suspicious and fled the scene.

Detectives who were trailing the scammers swiftly intercepted the vehicle and apprehended both occupants.