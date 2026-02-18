Editor's Review The late Raila Odinga's aide Dennis Onyango has revealed that businessman Oketch Salah was the former Prime Minister’s friend.

The late Raila Odinga's aide Dennis Onyango has revealed that businessman Oketch Salah was the former Prime Minister’s friend.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 17, Onyango said everyone who worked around Raila knows Salah.

He disclosed that the former Prime Minister was with Salah on his last day in Kenya before departing for India, and that they left together.

“Everyone who worked around Raila knows Oketch Salah. I met him, traveled with him, and he was Raila’s friend. Why they were friends, I don’t know.

“On the final day when Raila was leaving for India, we were with Oketch Salah at Raila’s home in Karen, he brought a phone, and they left. While in India, I spoke to Raila directly on his phone and also through Salah’s phone,” said Onyango.

Screengrab image of Dennis Onyango.

Onyango further stated that he did not know the nature of Raila’s friendship with Salah and was often sent to meet Salah or informed that they would be travelling together

“Why he was around Raila and what he was doing, I don’t know, but many times I was told to go to Oketch Salah and do this and that,” Onyango added.

His remarks come amid controversy surrounding Salah and his relationship with the late ODM leader.

On January 27, EALA MP Winnie Odinga condemned Salah's claim that he was present at the time of her father’s death, describing it as a lie that raises serious concerns about his intentions.

"I have met Oketch Salah, but I’d like to believe nobody really knows him. A flat-out lie that you were there at the time of my father’s death and you were not, and talking about things that did not occur is quite dangerous and makes me question his intentions," she said

The EALA MP went on to suggest that Salah’s statements were so troubling that they warranted either medical or criminal scrutiny.

"He should be rushed to either Mathare or DCI with immediate effect," she added.

Following the remarks, Salah declared that he would not respond to the onslaught owing to the respect that he has for Mama Ida Odinga.