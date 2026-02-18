Editor's Review Kenya has received 21,000 starter doses of injectable HIV prevention vaccine Lenacapavir for the initial roll-out in priority counties.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the country is also expecting additional supplies in the coming weeks.

"Kenya has received 21,000 starter doses of Lenacapavir for the initial roll-out in priority counties. We also expect an additional 12,000 continuation doses by April, to ensure that those who start the prevention injections can continue without interruption," he said.

Duale further revealed that more support has been secured from the United States government to boost access to the prevention drug.

"In addition, the United States Government has committed to support Kenya with a further 25,000 doses, which will strengthen the national roll-out and increase access for more Kenyans," he added.

The Ministry of Health said the vaccine will be introduced in phases under the guidance of national HIV data and preparedness assessments.

"The Ministry of Health, through the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), is implementing Lenacapavir through a phased, well-planned approach guided by national HIV data, county readiness, and the Kenya PrEP Operational Plan 2025, to ensure that the roll-out is safe, efficient, and sustainable," the CS noted.

According to Duale, the first phase of the programme will begin in early March and will target counties with high HIV burden before expanding countrywide.

"The first phase of implementation will begin in early March, covering 15 counties, followed by a second phase covering another 15 counties, and a final phase covering the remaining 17 counties, ensuring nationwide access over time.

"The first 15 counties selected for the initial roll-out are: Mombasa, Kilifi, Machakos, Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, and Kiambu," he noted.

Duale assured Kenyans that systems have been put in place to integrate the injectable prevention drug into existing health infrastructure and to support long-term sustainability.

"The Ministry assures the public that Lenacapavir will be integrated into existing health systems, including KEMSA distribution channels, and that NASCOP has strengthened monitoring tools to track use, safety, and commodity management. Kenya is also developing a resource mobilization plan to support long-term national scale-up beyond the initial partner-supported phase," he concluded.

In July 2025, Kenya was named among the first nine African countries set to roll out Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable drug for HIV prevention, by January 2026.

In a statement, Duale said the move was aimed at offering sustainable HIV prevention options.

"We are proud to announce that Kenya, along with eight other countries, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, is among the first nine nations selected to introduce Lenacapavir, a ground-breaking long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), by January 2026.

"This milestone underscores our collective determination to expand access to effective, discreet, and sustainable prevention options across the region," the CS said.

Duale further stated that the groundwork for implementation was already well underway.

According to the CS, the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), together with key partners, was leading the charge to ensure readiness.

"The Ministry of Health has already developed an implementation plan, and through a consultative process with stakeholders, we are finalizing national guidelines to facilitate a smooth scale-up.

"The Ministry of Health through NASCOP and our partners, we are actively working to ensure this innovative product is accessible to Kenyans by January 2026," he added.