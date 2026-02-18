Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has advised Governor Johson Sakaja to shelve his cooperation agreement with the National government.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, February 18, Senator Sifuna said the agreement violates the constitution as no public participation was undertaken before it was signed.

He argued that subjecting the agreement to public participation after it has already been signed is a disrespect to the Nairobi residents.

“I wish to state that my office was neither involved nor consulted before this decision was taken. Indeed, the so-called Cooperation agreement itself acknowledges that no Public Participation was conducted prior to the signing yesterday, a violation of the Constitution too egregious to ignore,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator also pointed out that the steering committee established to oversee the implementation of the agreement is dominated by people from the national government.

File image of Governor Johnson Sakaja signing an agreement with Musalia Mudavadi at State House.

Sifuna claimed that Governor Sakaja will be subservient to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is heading the committee.

“Of the 12 members of the committee, a whopping two-thirds are appointees of the national government.

“From its structure, the Governor will play subservient to the Prime Cabinet Secretary, making Sakaja the new Deputy Governor for all intents and purposes. This to me is not cooperation but takeover,” he argued.

Sifuna also highlighted that the national government is holding onto some functions that should be done by counties.

The ODM Secretary General said Agencies like Roads, KURA, and KERRA should be disbanded and their budgets handed over to counties.

He also mentioned that there already exist legal ways for the national government to channel funds to specific counties in recognition of their unique needs and status through additional allocations and conditional grants.

Further, Sifuna said the cooperation agreement between Nairobi County and the national government will complicate oversight and accountability processes by the assembly, Senate and the Office of the Auditor General.

“We want development, but only if undertaken in strict accordance with the constitution. This in fact is the very foundation of leadership. I urge both parties to shelve this agreement in the Public interest and maintain fidelity to the Constitution,” Sifuna concluded.

Sakaja on Tuesday signed the cooperation deal with the national government at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, Sakaja explained that Nairobi will be led by two committees; Steering Committee and the Implementation Committee.

The Governor will chair the Implementation Committee, while the Steering Committee will be chaired by Mudavadi.

"The Steering Committee, headed by the Prime CS and deputised by me, will comprise CSs and county secretaries. It will set the overall policy goals and direction of the County," he stated.

Sakaja's Implementation Committee will implore the series of Principal Secretaries.

"The day-to-day execution of programmes and projects will be overseen by the Implementation Committee, which will be chaired by the governor of Nairobi.

"It will be comprised of PSs and County Executive Committee members responsible for the corresponding functions," he revealed.

On his part, President William Ruto defended the cooperation deal, stating that it was guided by the law.

The Head of State also made it clear that he is not interested in taking over the functions of Nairobi County.

“There is no transfer of functions happening. For the avoidance of doubt, I have no interest in running the city of Nairobi, my hands are full,” said Ruto.