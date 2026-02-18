Editor's Review The government has warned that resistance to riparian compliance in parts of Lavington and Kileleshwa is threatening the progress of the Nairobi River regeneration efforts.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, authorities said opposition from some upstream sections risks undermining gains already made under the multi-billion-shilling Nairobi River Regeneration Project.

Addressing the resistance, the government cautioned that the consequences extend far beyond the affected neighbourhoods.

"The success of this national restoration effort depends on collective responsibility, especially upstream. Continued resistance to riparian compliance in some upstream areas, particularly in sections of Lavington and Kileleshwa, threatens to undermine progress for millions downstream and across the broader basin, which stretches all the way to Makueni and Tsavo," the statement read.

Officials stressed that the project is not driven by political considerations but by the urgent need to safeguard public health and the environment.

"This is not about politics; it is about public health, environmental survival, and fairness. The river does not belong to one neighbourhood; it belongs to the entire country. Inaction is no longer an option. The restoration of the Nairobi River is a restoration of dignity for Kenya itself," the statement added.

The government described the initiative as an intervention to address decades of environmental degradation that has affected thousands of residents living along the river.

"The Nairobi River Regeneration Project is not simply an environmental exercise; it is a national intervention to restore human dignity. For decades, thousands of Nairobi residents have been forced to live, work, and raise families next to raw sewage, toxic waste, and illegal dumpsites, an unacceptable reality for any Kenyan," the statement continued.

File image of President William Ruto at the Nairobi River

According to officials, the KSh 50 billion initiative includes major infrastructure works aimed at transforming the river and surrounding communities.

"Launched in March 2025, the Ksh 50 billion project is now transforming the river from a symbol of neglect into a backbone of health, opportunity, and dignity, supported by major infrastructure, including a 60-kilometre trunk sewer line, expanded treatment plants, and the creation of green public spaces," the statement explained.

Authorities said visible progress has already been made across several sections of the river basin, with communities downstream largely complying with relocation directives.

"The progress is already visible to wananchi, with sewer line construction underway, community parks like Kamukunji nearing completion, and thousands of young people employed in cleanup and restoration works. Informal settlements along the river, particularly downstream, have largely complied with riparian relocation notices, recognizing that this process protects families from disease, flooding, and environmental hazards," the statement further read.

The government added that economic and public health benefits of the project are already being realized, with thousands of jobs created and improved environmental outcomes expected in the coming years.

"The project has already created over 40,000 jobs and is expected to significantly reduce waterborne diseases while restoring the river as a safe and productive space for all Nairobi residents," the statement concluded.

In October 2024, the then Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government was committed to reclaiming riparian land along the river.

In a statement after appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment, he said the government will take back the land regardless of the ownership.

"I emphasized that the government remains committed to reclaiming all riparian land along Nairobi's 47-kilometer river ecosystem, regardless of ownership. The multi-agency Climate Worx Mtaani initiative aims to restore the rivers to their pristine state within 18 months," he said.

Prior to that, Duale had issued a warning to companies and individuals fond of polluting the environment.

Speaking at State House, the CS said the ministry and its stakeholders will shame those who pollute rural and urban rivers, including the Nairobi River.

Duale further warned that the extent of punishment will include asking banks to deny credit to those found responsible for environmental pollution.

"We will shame, in public, in private, those who pollute Nairobi River and all our urban and rural rivers. And we will ask even banks that you must deny credit to customers who participate in the pollution of the environment," he stated.