Editor's Review Maraga was forced to drive off after the youths blocked the road and began hurling stones.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga was treated to a hostile reception in Tharaka Nithi County after his convoy was pelted with stones.

Maraga was in the County on Tuesday, February 17, on a campaign to popularise his United Green Movement party when students from Tharaka University blocked the road.

The students hurled stones at the convoy, cutting short the campaign trail.

Speaking to the press, the rowdy youth claimed that Maraga had disrespected Deputy President Kithure Kindiki by campaigning against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Here in Tharaka, we are 'Tutam'. We do not want any other policies apart from Kindiki's. So anyone who says wantam will not be allowed in Tharaka.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of former Chief Justice David Maraga.



"We do not subscribe to the politics of insults, and to us, anyone who says Wantam is insulting us because this is Kindiki's backyard. All the leaders who insult Kindiki and undermine him will not be allowed," they remarked.

Maraga accused President William Ruto of being intolerant of the opposition and alleged that he masterminded the attack.

"I condemn attempts by President Ruto and his political acolytes to use political violence and intimidation to stop our voter registration #UkatibaCaravan in Tharaka University today," he stated.

The retired CJ maintained that he would not be intimidated and urged the youth to register as voters.

"Let us register in large numbers and vote out Ruto and his regime. With our vote, with our voices, we will send this violent and thieving regime home," he stated.

The attack on Maraga came barely days after he sided with the members of the United Opposition in condemning attacks by the police and goons sponsored by the government.

Efforts by the Opposition to meet with Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja proved futile after the latter staged a no-show.

Consequently, the leaders hinted that they would mobilise the members of the public to occupy the police headquarters and physically remove the IG from office.