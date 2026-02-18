Editor's Review Her husband has accused her of conspiring with her best friend to sell their baby.

A mother in Mombasa County has appealed to the public to help find her five-month-old baby, allegedly stolen by her best friend.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, February 18, the mother claimed that her friend, whom she hosted in her house for three months, stole her infant child.

She revealed that the last time she saw her baby was on February 7, when she left it under the care of her friend to attend a service.

"I would always leave the baby with her whenever I went to get lunch money from my husband. I told her that I was going for worship, and she assured me that she would not leave the house, so I left the baby with her.

"When I came back at 5 pm, she was nowhere to be seen, and neither was my child," the mother recounted amid tears.

A neighbour who had seen the suspect leaving with the child stated that the woman had told her that the baby's parents were okay with it.

Upon his return from work, the baby's father, Kahindi Ziro, decided to look out for her daughter as the two had not returned by nightfall.

"I waited until 9 pm for her to return, but she was not back. I left the house, looked around the area, but nobody had seen her. So I came back and asked my wife why she chose to leave the baby with her friend," Ziro stated.

The distraught parents reported the matter to the Kongowea Police Station under ourane book number OB 12/08/02/2026.

Furthermore, they went to look for the lady, whom the wife had known for three years, at her parents' home, but she was nowhere to be seen.

They have accused the suspect's parents of not cooperating with the investigations.

The disappearance of the child has also caused tension in the couple's marriage, as the mother claims that her husband has accused her of conspiring with her friend to sell the child.

The incident happened just days after offiers attahed of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rescued a child who had been kidnapped in Mombasa.

According to the DCI, the suspect was arrested on the border, trying to cross over to Tanzania.