Nashon Kondiwa has been appointed the new Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for a three-year term.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, NTSA Board Chairman Khatib Mwashetani said his appointment followed a decision by the board in consultation with the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

"The NTSA Board of Directors, in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nashon Kondiwa as the Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority for a term of three (3) years, with effect from 17th February 2026," he said.

Mwashetani highlighted Kondiwa’s extensive professional background and expertise in the transport and technology sectors.

"Kondiwa brings over 22 years of distinguished experience in information and communication technology (ICT), innovation, public sector leadership, Transportation, Intelligent Transport Systems, Urban Mobility and digital transformation within the road transport sector," he added.

Mwashetani also pointed to Kondiwa’s previous role within the Authority, noting his contribution to its digital reforms.

"Prior to his appointment, he served as the Deputy Director - Information Communication Technology at NTSA, where he spearheaded the Digital Transformation of the Authority and its service delivery systems," he continued.

Expressing confidence in the new director general, Mwashetani said the board expects him to strengthen the Authority’s performance and service delivery.

"The Board is confident that Kondiwa's proven expertise in ICT leadership, strategic vision, Transportation and deep institutional knowledge will steer NTSA to even greater heights, delivering measurable improvements in Road Transport management, road safety outcomes and operational excellence," he concluded.

File image of NTSA Chairperson Khatib Mwashetani

Elsewhere, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has appointed Jackson Magondu as its new Director General for a renewable three-year term.

In a statement announcing the appointment, the board said Magondu's tenure is effective Tuesday, February 17.

According to the board, he takes over the leadership of the authority with more than three decades of experience in the roads and infrastructure sector.

"Eng. Magondu is a seasoned professional engineer with more than 30 years’ experience in the roads and infrastructure sector. He brings over 24 years of post-registration experience in highway and road engineering, having held various senior leadership roles across his career," the statement stated.

Magondu is a registered engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), a corporate member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK).

At the same time, Kenya Roads Board has appointed Judith Otsyula as its new Director General following a competitive recruitment process.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya Roads Board Chairperson Aisha Jumwa described Otsyula as a seasoned expert in the transport and infrastructure space.

"Kenya Roads Board has announced the appointment of Judith K. Otsyula as Director General following a competitive recruitment process.

"Otsyula is a distinguished transport sector professional with over two decades of senior leadership experience in infrastructure development, strategic programme management and institutional governance," she stated.

Jumwa went on to highlight the significance of the appointment, noting that Otsyula is the first woman to serve in that capacity.

"Her appointment marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to serve as Director General within the road subsector, reflecting the Board's commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership," she stated.