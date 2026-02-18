Editor's Review Plans by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab to kill Kenyans in Nairobi have once again been foiled by the intelligence agency.

Plans by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab to kill Kenyans in Nairobi have once again been foiled by the intelligence agency.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, Counter Terrorism Policing said the plot was aimed at causing mass casualties in the capital during the holy month.

The agency revealed that the operation was the result of prolonged intelligence work and covert monitoring of suspects linked to Al-Shabaab.

"Plans by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab to kill many Kenyans in Nairobi have once again been foiled by the intelligence agency.

"Months of surveillance and covert intelligence gathering on a terror network operating within the Dadaab refugee camps led to the recovery of arms and ammunition including 600 bullets, pistols, grenades, explosives, and drugs all destined for targets in Nairobi," the statement read.

According to the agency, the suspects had timed the planned attack to coincide with Ramadhan and were also considering additional criminal activities.

"The terrorists, who had planned to carry out the attack during the month of Ramadhan, were also exploring possibilities of kidnapping foreigners and hijacking vehicles," the statement further read.

File image of arms and ammunition recovered from Al-Shabaab suspects

The agency assured Kenyans that security teams remain vigilant and committed to protecting the country from extremist threats.

“Nairobi remains safe because of the brave young men and women in our security agencies who spend long hours tracking down dangerous terrorists and criminals," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after a primary school teacher and a chief were killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack at Hulugho town, Garissa County.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, Garissa Women Representative Edo Udgoon Siyad condemned the attack, saying it is a big loss to the community.

The teacher served at Hulugho Primary School, while the chief was in charge of Boma Location.

Siyad extended her condolences to the families of the chief and the teacher, noting that they both served the Hulugho community with dedication.

"I send my condolences to the families of Chief Abdi Gani Owl and the dedicated teacher, both of whom served the Hulugho community with unwavering commitment. They were tragically killed in a violent attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants. Their deaths are a profound loss to their families and to the entire community.

"We condemn this senseless violence and stand united in support of all affected. May Chief Gani rest in Jannatul Firdaus, and may the teacher’s family find strength and peace," she stated.

Ijara MP Abdi Ali Abdi also condemned the suspected Al-Shabaab attack and urged security agencies to strengthen security in the area and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I strongly and unequivocally condemn this heinous attack. Targeting our community leaders and educators is an assault on governance, education and the very foundation of our shared future. I call upon the security forces to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and to reinforce the protection of our vulnerable communities," he said.