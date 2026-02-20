Editor's Review Kindiki defended Uhuru's development record in the Mount Kenya region.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has made a U-Turn on the Kenya Kwanza government rhetoric, which claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta's government ruined the economy.

Speaking in Nyeri County on Friday, February 20, Kindiki defended Uhuru, stating that Kenya's economy was negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that the rise in the cost of basic commodities was beyond the former Head of State's control.

"Uhuru worked very hard, but when we had to lock down the country for one and a half years, there was no business, no transport, nothing continued, we were all home and not going to work, that was what ruined the economy.

"COVID-19 destroyed Kenya's economy. The cost of maize flour jumped to Ksh250 for a 2kg packet because of the coronavirus," Kindiki stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki at State House on February 20, 2026.



The DP also defended Uhuru's development record in the Mount Kenya region and the entire country, stating that the pandemic forced him to channel development funds elsewhere.

Kindiki explained that, notwithstanding, the former Head of State did his best to complete projects started by the late Mwai Kibaki and start his own.

"Uhuru had started on the road from Kenol all the way to Makutano near Karatina. We have paid all contractors, and all roads in the region will be completed," he explained.

The Deputy President assured that President William Ruto's administration would complete all projects stalled under Uhuru's regime.

His sentiments come amid whispers of a truce being brokered between President Ruto and his predecessor.

Political grapevine indicated that Ruto's aides organised a meeting with Uhuru's team while the two were in Addis Ababa.

Ruto and Uhuru's relationship has been in the mud over the recent developments within the ODM party, with both leaders facing accusations of trying to buy the party.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ruled out any partnership between the two, revealing that a plan was in place to unite all leaders from the Mount Kenya region.