Online slots are among the most engaging games you can play at a casino. They are entertaining, offer high payouts, and have an easy learning curve, so even beginners can join in. Linebet is a great platform to play them.

Popular slots in online casinos in 2025

The best online slots in 2025 offer high payouts and high RTP (Return To Player) of at least 96%. Most of the online slots that fit these criteria include:

Sugar Rush

Book of Sun: Choice

Sun of Egypt 2

Magnum Opus

Hot Fiesta

Joker Win

Gates of Olympus

You can find all these games on our platform, the best online casino for bettors in Kenya, Somalia, Senegal, and other African nations.

Cashback in Linebet casino: How to get part of your losses back

The cashback is a bonus that offers a percentage refund of the money that you have spent wagering on sports and casino games. There are two cashback offers:

Weekly Cashback: 0.3% cashback of the total sports bets in a week

VIP Cashback: Exclusive cashback offer for members of the Linebet loyalty program

Registration in the Linebet mobile app

Bettors in Kenya must open an account with us to place bets and enjoy cashback offers. You can do this through Linebet website or mobile application.

Download the Linebet APK for Android from our website or get the iOS version from the Apple Store. Launch the file and tap the registration icon. Choose between the email, phone number, and 1-click options to open an account. Provide your personal information, agree to the terms, and confirm your age.

If you’ve got a Linebet promo code, enter it during this time to enjoy the bonus attached. Tap 'Register' when you’re done to create your account.